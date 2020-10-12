Listen to Death Angel’s rather lovely Queen/Bowie cover, the audio comfort blanket we’ve craved in 2020

Oh 2020… what will you hurl at us next? To be honest, by this point, we’ve long since given up predicting what else 2020 has in store, but safe to say, we didn’t have ‘Death Angel cover Queen/David Bowie classic’ on our bingo cards for this year. And yet, here we are.

The Bay Area metal lifers have thrown us all a curveball with the surprise release of their new Under Pressure EP, which features the aforementioned title track, first released as a single in October 1981, and later included on Queen’s 1982 album Hot Space, a new original song titled Faded Remains, and newly recorded acoustic versions of A Room With A View and Revelation Song.

Death Angel frontman Vocalist Mark Osegueda says: “The Under Pressure EP is something I feel that we needed to release during these very frustrating times. These are very heavy times, and although it’s an all acoustic EP, it’s heavy in a different sense of the word. And music is how we express ourselves best! These times will eventually pass and we shall all regroup and once again celebrate the other side of HEAVY that is the foundation of our truly fantastic metal scene! Until then... stay safe, healthy, and happy! I hope you enjoy!”



Guitarist Rob Cavestany adds: “What started out as simply expressing emotion through music as a cathartic reaction to the madness engulfing our world has turned into our first EP. Pure, raw and spontaneous, it’s also our first all acoustic release. Hoping this offering finds you well and brings warmth to your heart and soul. Together we shall overcome! Thank you for listening.”