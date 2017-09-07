Listen to crushing new Arch Enemy track First Day In Hell

Arch Enemy have released a stream of their new track First Day In Hell.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album Will to Power, which is out tomorrow (September 8) via Century Media.

Speaking recently to Metal Hammer, vocalist Alissa White-Gluz was asked whether the current political climate had influenced them on the follow-up to 2014’s War Eternal.

She said: “In a way, Arch Enemy’s music is more relevant than ever. Sometimes it takes a disaster for people to find their purpose, and I feel like there are a lot of people in the world who were complacent before, now realising they have to stand up for what they believe in.

“There are marches and protests from people that previously chose to stay out of it. When you find that passion you want art to accompany it, and you can’t find music of that calibre in mainstream songs.

“I think more people are going to be turning to metal to fuel that fire.”

Last month, Arch Enemy announced a UK and European tour, which is set to get under way in early January.

Arch Enemy Will To Power tracklist

Set Flame To The Night The Race Blood In The Water The World Is Yours The Eagle Flies Alone Reason To Believe Murder Scene First Day In Hell Saturnine Dreams Of Retribution My Shadow And I A Fight I Must Win

Jan 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Jan 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Jan 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 18: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Jan 19: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 20: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 22: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 23: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 24: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 27: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany

Jan 28: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jan 29: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany

Jan 31: Malmo KB, Sweden

Feb 01: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 02: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Feb 03: Gothenburg Trädgarn, Sweden

Feb 05: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Feb 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 07: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Feb 09: Glasgow ABC, UK

Feb 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 11: London Koko, UK

Feb 13: Manchester Ritz, UK

Feb 14: Bristol Academy, UK

