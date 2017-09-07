Listen to crushing new Arch Enemy track First Day In Hell

Arch Enemy have released a stream of their new track First Day In Hell.
It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album Will to Power, which is out tomorrow (September 8) via Century Media.
Speaking recently to Metal Hammer, vocalist Alissa White-Gluz was asked whether the current political climate had influenced them on the follow-up to 2014’s War Eternal.
She said: “In a way, Arch Enemy’s music is more relevant than ever. Sometimes it takes a disaster for people to find their purpose, and I feel like there are a lot of people in the world who were complacent before, now realising they have to stand up for what they believe in.
“There are marches and protests from people that previously chose to stay out of it. When you find that passion you want art to accompany it, and you can’t find music of that calibre in mainstream songs.
“I think more people are going to be turning to metal to fuel that fire.”
Last month, Arch Enemy announced a UK and European tour, which is set to get under way in early January.
Arch Enemy Will To Power tracklist
- Set Flame To The Night
- The Race
- Blood In The Water
- The World Is Yours
- The Eagle Flies Alone
- Reason To Believe
- Murder Scene
- First Day In Hell
- Saturnine
- Dreams Of Retribution
- My Shadow And I
- A Fight I Must Win
Arch Enemy 2018 UK and European tour dates
Jan 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Jan 13: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Jan 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Jan 15: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Jan 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Jan 18: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Jan 19: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Jan 20: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Jan 22: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Jan 23: Paris Bataclan, France
Jan 24: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jan 27: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany
Jan 28: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Jan 29: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany
Jan 31: Malmo KB, Sweden
Feb 01: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 02: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Feb 03: Gothenburg Trädgarn, Sweden
Feb 05: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Feb 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 07: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Feb 09: Glasgow ABC, UK
Feb 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Feb 11: London Koko, UK
Feb 13: Manchester Ritz, UK
Feb 14: Bristol Academy, UK