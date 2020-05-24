Listen to brand new Frost* song Exhibit A

Frost* have released the first new music from their upcoming new EP Others. You can listen to the song Exhibit A below.

The band announced two weeks ago they would release a new six track EP, Others, through InsideOut Music on June 5.

“Others is a six-track EP containing 6 songs that were written at the time of the Falling Satellites album," explained keyboard player and singer Jem Godfrey. "Initially the idea was that Falling Satellites would be a double album, but it felt more focused and concise as a single album by the time we’d finished making it, so these half completed songs were put to one side. Now finished and mixed, they are ready to see the light of day!”

Now the band have released the first new music from the Others EP in the form of a visualiser video for the track Exhibit A which you can listen to in full below.

Others will be released digitally on June 5, and will also form part of an upcoming anthology-artbook, 13 Winters which will be released later this year.