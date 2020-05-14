Frost* announce new six track Others EP

UK prog rockers Frost* have announced anew six track EP Others which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 5.

“Others is a six-track EP containing 6 songs that were written at the time of the Falling Satellites album," explains keyboard player and singer Jem Godfrey. "Initially the idea was that Falling Satellites would be a double album, but it felt more focused and concise as a single album by the time we’d finished making it, so these half completed songs were put to one side. Now finished and mixed, they are ready to see the light of day!”

Others will be released digitally on June 5, and will also form part of an upcoming anthology-artbook, 13 Winters which will be released later this year.

Frost* are currently working on a new studio album, which is also slated for release later in 2020.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Frost*: Others

1. Fathers

2. Clouda

3. Exhibit A

4. Fathom

5. Eat

6. Drown