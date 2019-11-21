Listen to a teaser of new Ozzy Osbourne track Straight To Hell

Ozzy Osbourne has released a small teaser video showcasing his new single Straight To Hell.

The track is due to be released at midnight tonight, with Ozzy previously inviting fans to join him at the witching hour via a postcard on his official website.

Straight To Hell follows the track Under The Graveyard, which was the first taste of new material from Ozzy’s upcoming solo album Ordinary Man. It’s expected to be released in January, although a date has still to be officially confirmed.

The former Black Sabbath frontman is joined on the follow-up to 2010’s Scream by Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and former California Breed man Andrew Watt on guitar.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Ozzy would make his live comeback at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, where he’ll perform Take What You Want with Post Malone, Travis Scott and Watt.

Ozzy will also release his solo album box set See You On The Other Side on November 29, with the collection now available to pre-order.

It brings together all 10 of Ozzy’s solo albums along with the Mr Crowley EP, the Tribute double live album, the Just Say Ozzy EP, Live & Loud, Live At Budokan, and a collection on non-LP tracks titled Flippin’ The B-Side.

Each disc will be presented on hand-pressed, multi-coloured splatter vinyl, while the box set will come with 10 newly designed 24 x 36 posters, 12 augmented reality experiences and each will be signed by Ozzy himself.