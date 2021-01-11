Liquid Tension Experiment reveal artwork and tracklisting for new album

Instrumental prog collective Liquid Tension Experiment have announced they will release their new album, LTE3, through InsideOut Music on March 23. it's their first new album for 22 years.

The band, drummer Mike Portnoy, guitarist John Petrucci, King Crimson bassist Tony Levin and Dream Theater keyboard player Jordan Rudess have revealed the new album artwork and tracklisting, which you can view below.

“After over 20 years since the last time we recorded together, the four of us stepped into the studio and it was as if no time had passed at all," enthuses guitarist Petrucci. "All of the magic that made the first two LTE albums so special was still there and we had such a great time making this record. I’m extremely proud of what we created together and can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

“The best thing to come out of 2020 was this long-awaited reunion," adds drummer Portnoy. "And it was surely worth the wait as after all these years, the magic chemistry was still there and stronger than ever!”

LTE3 will be available as a limited deluxe hot pink 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray Box Set (incl. a poster and four artcards, Blu-ray includes a 5.1 surround mix with visuals, and full band interview from the studio, limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook, limited 2CD Digipak, gatefold black 2LP+CD and digital album (2CD).

Pre-orders open on January 22.

Liquid Tension Experiment: LTE3

1. Hypersonic

2. Beating The Odds

3. Liquid Evolution

4. The Passage Of Time

5. Chris & Kevin’s Amazing Odyssey

6. Rhapsody In Blue

7. Shades Of Hope

8. Key To The Imagination (13:14)