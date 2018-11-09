Linkin Park’s Numb video breaks 1 billion views on YouTube

The video for Linkin Park track Numb has been watched more than one billion times on YouTube.

The promo accompanied the release of the single back in 2003 – the third song released from the year’s Meteora, which was the follow-up to 2000’s Hybrid Theory.

At the time of writing, the video has racked up an astonishing 1,000,811,769 views – and the band have issued a short message to mark the news.

They say: “Our music video for Numb just passed one billion views on YouTube. Thank you for all the support over the years!”

In July this year, Linkin Park posted an emotional tribute to frontman Chester Bennington on the first anniversary of his death.

Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Rob Bourdon said: “To our brother Chester. It has been a year since your passing – a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it sill feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light.

“Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts – our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness.

“Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than words can express.”