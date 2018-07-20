Linkin Park pay tribute to Chester on first anniversary of his death

Linkin Park have today paid tribute to Chester Bennington on the first anniversary of his death.

The frontman died on July 20, 2017, at the age of 41 – with his bandmates Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Rob Bourdon posting a special message on Facebook.

It reads: “To our brother Chester. It has been a year since your passing – a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it sill feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light.

“Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts – our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness.

“Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than words can express.”

Bassist Farrell also posted his own personal message to his friend on Instagram, saying that not a day has gone by when he hasn't thought about him.

Farrell adds: “I miss you, and it still hurts to not have you here. I chose not to speak at your memorial because I couldn’t formulate the words to adequately express how I felt.

“I chose not to speak at the Celebration of Life Concert honouring you because I knew I’d struggle to even be able to speak at all.

“And today, a year after your passing, I still struggle to try and eloquently express what you mean to your family, your friends, your fans... and to me.

“There is so much that I feel and that I could say, and that I would want to say, and that I don’t know how to say... but one thing I know for certain, is that you are loved, and you are missed.”