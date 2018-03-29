Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda shares videos for two new tracks

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has released videos for two new tracks Crossing A Line and Nothing Makes Sense Anymore.

They’ve both been taken from his upcoming solo album Post Traumatic, which will arrive on June 15 via Warner Bros. Records.

Shinoda began working on the songs following the death of his Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington, and he says: “It’s a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness.

“If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone. If they haven’t been through this, I hope they feel grateful.”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Shinoda would play at this year’s Reading And Leeds festivals.

Further album details will be revealed in due course, while both videos can be seen below.