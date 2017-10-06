Linkin Park’s Carpool Karaoke episode to air next week

The episode of Carpool Karaoke that was filmed before the death of frontman Chester Bennington will be broadcast next week.

It will be streamed for free through Linkin Park’s Facebook page next Thursday, with Bennington’s widow Talinda also confirming the news on Twitter, saying: “With all of our blessings. Carpool Karaoke – this time next week.”

Linkin Park filmed the episode with actor Ken Jeong shortly before the death of Bennington in July this year.

Last month, the band released an emotional tribute video to Bennington to accompany their track One More Light.

The band’s Mike Shinoda said: “One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end.

“In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”

Linkin Park will play a special show in honour of the late singer at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27, where they’ll be joined onstage by a number of artists throughout the course of the show.

