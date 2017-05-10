Linkin Park tell fans to “move the f*** on” from Hybrid Theory

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has responded to claims that the band have “sold out” on their upcoming album One More Light.

The tracks Heavy, Battle Symphony and Good Goodbye from the record, which is out on May 19, have split fans’ opinions. Some have embraced their new sound, while others have spoken out against it, saying they prefer Linkin Park’s older material.

Now vocalist Bennington has spoken out about the situation in a new interview with Music Week (via The PRP).

He says: “We were asked, ‘What do you think of people who say you sold out?’ I don’t care. If you like the music, fantastic. If you don’t like it, that’s your opinion too. Fantastic.

“If you’re saying we’re doing what we’re doing for a commercial or monetary reason, trying to make success out of some formula, then stab yourself in the face!”

Bennington adds: “When we made Hybrid Theory, I was the oldest guy in the band and in my early 20s. That’s why I guess I’m like, ‘Why are we still talking about Hybrid Theory? It’s fucking years ago.

“It’s a great record, we love it. Like, move the fuck on. You know what I mean?”

Linkin Park The band are currently on tour across South America and will return to Europe for a run of summer shows.

May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 03: London The O2, UK

Jul 06: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Jul 07: Manchester Arena, UK

