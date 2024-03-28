Lindisfarne announce three-disc Mercury Years box set and new live dates

Geordie folk proggers Lindisfarne have announced a whopping 60-date UK tour running from April all the way through to the band's traditional end-of-tour seasonal show at Newcastle's O2 City Hall venue on December 21, and includes appearances at Newport's Tredegar House Folk Festival, Weyfest in Guildford and the aptly named Lindisfarne Festival. You can view all the dates below.
"People keep coming back to Lindisfarne and while that carries on, we carry on," laughs founding member and sole original Rod Clements. "Each year we seem to put on more shows and we're thrilled to be adding 02 Academy theatres to our itinerary in 2024."
At the same time a new three-disc box set, Brand New Year: The Mercury Years 1978-1979 will be released through Cherry Red Records on May 24. The set includes all of the band's recordings for Mercury, with 15 tracks previously unreleased on CD.
The 'classic' Lindisfarne line-up regrouped in 1978 after the band had taken a two-year hiatus and signed to the Mercury label, for whom they recorded the double-live album Magic In The Air, recorded at the original one-off reunion show at Newcastle City Hall, and two studio albums, 1978's Back And Fourth, which spawned the Top Ten hit Run For Home, and 1979's less successful The News.
A four-disc Alan Hull collection, the 90-track anthology Singing A Song in the Morning Light, which features 77 previously unreleased tracks, with several dozen titles previously undocumented, is out now through Cherry Red Records.
Lindisfane Live Dates
Apr 4: Leicester O2 Academy
Apr 5: Newbury Arlington Arts Centre
Apr 6: Emsworth St James' Church
Apr 7: Bournemouth 02 Academy
Apr 13: Clitheroe The Grand
Apr 14: Wetherby Folk Club (The Engine Shed)
May 10: Bradford-On-Avon Wiltshire Music Centre
May 11: Pontardawe Pontardawe Arts Centre
May 12: Newport Tredegar House Folk Festival
May 17: Whitby Whitby Pavilion
May 18: Morpeth West Benridge Farm
May 24: London Cadogan Hall
May 25: Canterbury Colyer-Fergusson Hall
May 26: Banbury The Mill Arts Centre
July 14: Newcastle Upon Tyne Palace of Arts at Wylam Brewery
Aug 10: Edinburgh The Queen's Hall
Aug 16: Farnham Weyfest
Aug 23: Chepstow Castell Roc 2024
Aug 25: CottinghamFolk Festival
Aug 30: Beal (Northumberland) Lindisfarne Festival
Sep 1: London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (Fully seated)
Sep 12: Sunderland The Fire Station
Sep 13: Bowness-On-Windermere The Old Laundry Theatre
Sep 14: Bowness-On-Windermere The Old Laundry Theatre
Oct 3: Stockton-On-Tees ARC - Stockton Arts Centre
Oct 4: Lowdham Village Hall
Oct 5: Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre
Oct 6: Bury St Edmunds The Apex
Oct 19: Stroud Subscription Rooms
Oct 20: Frome Cheese and Grain
Oct 29: Milton Keynes The Stables
Oct 30: Halifax Victoria Theatre Halifax
Oct 31: Settle Victoria Hall
Nov 1: Settle Victoria Hall
Nov 2: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion
Nov 17: Worcester Huntingdon Hall
Nov 27: Carlisle Old Fire Station
Nov 28: Carlisle Old Fire Station
Nov 29: Morecambe The Platform
Nov 30: Forfar Angus - The Reid Hall
Dec 1: Aberdeen Lemon Tree
Dec 6: Kinross Backstage at the Green Hotel
Dec 7: Kinross Backstage at the Green Hotel
Dec 13: Manchester The Stoller Hall
Dec 14: Liverpool Liverpool Philharmonic - Music Room studio
Dec 15: Liverpool Liverpool Philharmonic - Music Room studio
Dec 21: Newcastle Upon TyneO2 City Hall