Lindisfarne announce three-disc Mercury Years box set and new live dates

Geordie folk proggers Lindisfarne have announced a whopping 60-date UK tour running from April all the way through to the band's traditional end-of-tour seasonal show at Newcastle's O2 City Hall venue on December 21, and includes appearances at Newport's Tredegar House Folk Festival, Weyfest in Guildford and the aptly named Lindisfarne Festival. You can view all the dates below.

"People keep coming back to Lindisfarne and while that carries on, we carry on," laughs founding member and sole original Rod Clements. "Each year we seem to put on more shows and we're thrilled to be adding 02 Academy theatres to our itinerary in 2024."

At the same time a new three-disc box set, Brand New Year: The Mercury Years 1978-1979 will be released through Cherry Red Records on May 24. The set includes all of the band's recordings for Mercury, with 15 tracks previously unreleased on CD.

The 'classic' Lindisfarne line-up regrouped in 1978 after the band had taken a two-year hiatus and signed to the Mercury label, for whom they recorded the double-live album Magic In The Air, recorded at the original one-off reunion show at Newcastle City Hall, and two studio albums, 1978's Back And Fourth, which spawned the Top Ten hit Run For Home, and 1979's less successful The News.

A four-disc Alan Hull collection, the 90-track anthology Singing A Song in the Morning Light, which features 77 previously unreleased tracks, with several dozen titles previously undocumented, is out now through Cherry Red Records.

Apr 4: Leicester O2 Academy

Apr 5: Newbury Arlington Arts Centre

Apr 6: Emsworth St James' Church

Apr 7: Bournemouth 02 Academy

Apr 13: Clitheroe The Grand

Apr 14: Wetherby Folk Club (The Engine Shed)

May 10: Bradford-On-Avon Wiltshire Music Centre

May 11: Pontardawe Pontardawe Arts Centre

May 12: Newport Tredegar House Folk Festival

May 17: Whitby Whitby Pavilion

May 18: Morpeth West Benridge Farm

May 24: London Cadogan Hall

May 25: Canterbury Colyer-Fergusson Hall

May 26: Banbury The Mill Arts Centre

July 14: Newcastle Upon Tyne Palace of Arts at Wylam Brewery

Aug 10: Edinburgh The Queen's Hall

Aug 16: Farnham Weyfest

Aug 23: Chepstow Castell Roc 2024

Aug 25: CottinghamFolk Festival

Aug 30: Beal (Northumberland) Lindisfarne Festival

Sep 1: London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (Fully seated)

Sep 12: Sunderland The Fire Station

Sep 13: Bowness-On-Windermere The Old Laundry Theatre

Sep 14: Bowness-On-Windermere The Old Laundry Theatre

Oct 3: Stockton-On-Tees ARC - Stockton Arts Centre

Oct 4: Lowdham Village Hall

Oct 5: Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre

Oct 6: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Oct 19: Stroud Subscription Rooms

Oct 20: Frome Cheese and Grain

Oct 29: Milton Keynes The Stables

Oct 30: Halifax Victoria Theatre Halifax

Oct 31: Settle Victoria Hall

Nov 1: Settle Victoria Hall

Nov 2: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion

Nov 17: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Nov 27: Carlisle Old Fire Station

Nov 28: Carlisle Old Fire Station

Nov 29: Morecambe The Platform

Nov 30: Forfar Angus - The Reid Hall

Dec 1: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Dec 6: Kinross Backstage at the Green Hotel

Dec 7: Kinross Backstage at the Green Hotel

Dec 13: Manchester The Stoller Hall

Dec 14: Liverpool Liverpool Philharmonic - Music Room studio

Dec 15: Liverpool Liverpool Philharmonic - Music Room studio

Dec 21: Newcastle Upon TyneO2 City Hall

Get tickets.