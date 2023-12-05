Limp Bizkit just announced a huge North American tour with support from, amongst other people, Corey Feldman

Nu metal titans Limp Bizkit look set for a busy 2024 having now announced a 24-date North American tour for summer next year. The announcement follows hot on the heels of their official confirmation for the UK's Download festival in June, as well as a special stop-off in Margate's Dreamland that same weekend. Bizkit's 2024 plans also include appearances at US mega-festivals Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Festival in May.
Joining Bizkit for the North American tour will be Bones, N8noface, Riff Raff and, interestingly, child actor-turned music artist Corey Feldman. The tour kicks off on July 15 in Somerset, Wisconsin, before taking in the likes of Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, Dallas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Ridgefield, before wrapping up in San Bernardino on August 24.
See the full list of freshly announced North American 2024 tour dates below.
Limp Bizkit Loserville North American tour 2024 dates
Tue Jul 16 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
Thu Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sat Jul 20 – Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Jul 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Jul 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed Jul 31 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Aug 04 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 06 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 09 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue Aug 13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Aug 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 21 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Fri Aug 23 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Thu Aug 24 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater