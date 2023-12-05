Limp Bizkit just announced a huge North American tour with support from, amongst other people, Corey Feldman

Nu metal titans Limp Bizkit look set for a busy 2024 having now announced a 24-date North American tour for summer next year. The announcement follows hot on the heels of their official confirmation for the UK's Download festival in June, as well as a special stop-off in Margate's Dreamland that same weekend. Bizkit's 2024 plans also include appearances at US mega-festivals Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Festival in May.

Joining Bizkit for the North American tour will be Bones, N8noface, Riff Raff and, interestingly, child actor-turned music artist Corey Feldman. The tour kicks off on July 15 in Somerset, Wisconsin, before taking in the likes of Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, Dallas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Ridgefield, before wrapping up in San Bernardino on August 24.

See the full list of freshly announced North American 2024 tour dates below.

Tue Jul 16 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Thu Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sat Jul 20 – Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Jul 31 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Aug 04 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 06 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 09 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Aug 13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Aug 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 21 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Aug 23 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Thu Aug 24 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater