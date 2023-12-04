Limp Bizkit added to Download 2024 lineup

Limp Bizkit have been added to the lineup of the 2024 Download festival.

The Fred Durst-fronted nu metal favorites will return to Donington Park, UK, for the first time in 11 years this June.

The festival comments: “Known for their high-energy performances and ground-breaking fusion of rock, hip-hop, and metal, Limp Bizkit are set to bring their infectious sound and electrifying stage presence to the hallowed grounds of Download Festival.

“Returning to the festival after ten years with their string of hits spanning nearly two decades, Limp Bizkit are set to show audiences why they’ve rightly cemented their place as one of the most influential and enduring acts in the rock genre.”

Limp Bizkit join a three-day bill headlined by Queens Of The Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy. More than 80 other names have also been announced for the weekend, including Royal Blood, The Offspring, Machine Head, While She Sleeps, Corey Taylor, Sum 41, Bad Omens, Babymetal and Heilung.

The new festival poster, featuring the full list of performers, is available below.

Download is the biggest rock- and metal-orientated festival in the UK, attracting around 100,000 people every June. 2024 will be the 21st incarnation and take place from June 14 to 16. Tickets are available now.

Limp Bizkit are still touring to promote October 2021’s Still Sucks. Metal Hammer writer Stephen Hill gave the album a positive review upon release.

“If you’ve been staring at your calendar and refreshing the Limp Bizkit official website for a decade in anticipation for Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, then 32 minutes of often silly, often misguided but often very catchy rap-rock might not be enough to satisfy you,” wrote Hill.

“If you’re just happy to have a few more Limp Bizkit songs to jump up and down to the next time their party rolls into town, then you’ve got your wish.”

The day, time and stage that Limp Bizkit will play at Download has not yet been confirmed.