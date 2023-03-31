Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and Wes Borland unveil bold new looks as Limp Bizkit launch European tour

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and Wes Borland debuted striking new looks as the nu metal daddies launched their European tour in Germany last night, March 30.

Durst's band played their first show of 2023 at the Zenith in Munich, the first date of their 'Limp Bizkit Still Sucks Tour', rescheduled from last year. The tour was originally booked to begin in Sweden on August 1, 2022, but was postponed in mid-July when Durst said he had received medical advice not to tour.

In a video message announcing the postponement, Durst said, "In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in UK and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and everything's okay. And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests."

The singer looked in fine fettle as the rescheduled tour kicked off last night, sporting a bold new look which falls somewhere between a trawlerman and a Smurf. The band's 24-song set included a live debut for Barnacle from 2021's Still Sucks, and a guest appearance from Sam 'Son Of Glen' Matlock from support act Wargasm on Take A Look Around.

Limp Bizkit played:

Out Of Style

Pill Popper

Dirty Rotten Bizkit

Barnacle

Hot Dog

Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)

I’m Broke

Counterfeit

Pollution

Gold Cobra

My Generation

Livin’ It Up

My Way

Nookie

Full Nelson

Re-Arranged

Boiler

Take A Look Around (featuring Wargam's Sam Matlock)

Behind Blue Eyes (The Who cover)

Don’t Change (INXS cover)

Dad Vibes

Eat You Alive

Faith (George Michael cover)

Break Stuff

The tour will continue tonight in Stuttgart, Germany, and reach the UK on April 12.

Watch footage of Barnacle, filmed and uploaded to YouTube by 'bizkitlivechannel', below:

