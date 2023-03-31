Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and Wes Borland unveil bold new looks as Limp Bizkit launch European tour

By Paul Brannigan
( Metal Hammer )
published

Watch Limp Bizkit give a live debut to Barnacle as they launch their European tour in Munich

Wes Borland and Fred Durst, March 30, 2023
(Image credit: Fred Durst Instagram)

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and Wes Borland debuted striking new looks as the nu metal daddies launched their European tour in Germany last night, March 30.

Durst's band played their first show of 2023 at the Zenith in Munich, the first date of their 'Limp Bizkit Still Sucks Tour', rescheduled from last year. The tour was originally booked to begin in Sweden on August 1, 2022, but was postponed in mid-July when Durst said he had received medical advice not to tour

In a video message announcing the postponement, Durst said, "In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in UK and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and everything's okay. And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests."

The singer looked in fine fettle as the rescheduled tour kicked off last night, sporting a bold new look which falls somewhere between a trawlerman and a Smurf. The band's 24-song set included a live debut for Barnacle from 2021's Still Sucks, and a guest appearance from Sam 'Son Of Glen'  Matlock from support act Wargasm on Take A Look Around.

Limp Bizkit played:

Out Of Style
Pill Popper
Dirty Rotten Bizkit
Barnacle
Hot Dog
Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)
I’m Broke
Counterfeit
Pollution
Gold Cobra
My Generation
Livin’ It Up
My Way
Nookie
Full Nelson
Re-Arranged
Boiler
Take A Look Around (featuring Wargam's Sam Matlock)
Behind Blue Eyes (The Who cover)
Don’t Change (INXS cover)
Dad Vibes
Eat You Alive
Faith (George Michael cover)
Break Stuff

The tour will continue tonight in Stuttgart, Germany, and reach the UK on April 12

Watch footage of Barnacle, filmed and uploaded to YouTube by 'bizkitlivechannel', below:

A post shared by Fred Durst (@freddurst) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Wes Borland (@thewesborland) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.