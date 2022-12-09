Limp Bizkit officially confirm 2023 European tour

Nu metal heavyweights Limp Bizkit have now confirmed a run of European dates for 2023. The Jacksonville five-piece, who cancelled their 2022 dates due to "health concerns" from frontman Fred Durst, officially confirmed the news last night (December 8) following the posting of some UK dates on their Facebook page earlier in the week.

The trek will see Bizkit head to mainland Europe towards the end of March for dates in Munich, Stuttgart, Vienna, Prague, Frankfurt and Tilburg, before coming to the UK for four dates in Manchester, Birmingham and London. Support comes from Wargasm and Blackgold.

As these are rescheduled shows, tickets for the previously planned dates remain valid, with no new tickets expected to be put on sale as of yet.

Upon cancelling their originally planned tour earlier this year, Fred Durst released the below statement:

"In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in UK and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and everything's okay. And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests."

"And that being said," he continued, "this was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible. And I can only thank you so much for your support. And I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer. And I look forward to making that up to you as soon as possible and I'm definitely already trying to think of ways to do that.”

See the full list of dates via Limp Bizkit's Instagram below.