Light up your Bonfire Night with this electrifying unboxing video for AC/DC’s deluxe Power Up lightbox

It’s now T-minus 8 for the new AC/DC album Power Up. Yep, in just 8 days time, the Aussie rockers’ first album since 2014’s Rock Or Bust will be with us. We’re counting the hours, frankly.

The album will be available in the usual formats including gatefold 180g vinyl – including a yellow vinyl version exclusive to the AC/DC webstore –but we're most excited by the limited edition deluxe Power Up box, which is adorned by a button fans can press. Do so, and a flashing neon AC/DC logo lights up while the opening riff of the album’s first single Shot In The Dark blasts out of a built-in speaker. Yesssssssss!

Inside the box is the full CD package, a 20-page booklet featuring exclusive photos, and a USB charging cable. To keep Power Up powered up, like. Well, duh!

If, like us, you’re impatient to get your mitts upon the new Acca Dacca box, this unboxing video will either whet your appetite further, and send chills of delight rippling through you like a full body orgasm, or it'll send you into a white hot, murderous rage, due to the fact that someone else has the album, and you don’t.

We cannot take any legal responsibility for exactly where on this spectrum you personally will land upon seeing the video so [insert legal disclaimer] WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK!

AC/DC have issued two pieces of music from the eagerly anticipated album: the aforementioned Shot In The Dark and 53 scorching seconds of Demon Fire.

AC/DC originally intended releasing Power Up earlier this year, before a certain global pandemic forced a change of plan.

“We were hoping to get the album out before all this happened,” Angus Young says. “They were getting ideas together for packaging and video promo things. And then that virus thing came along. It kind of put everyone on hold.”

Better late than never Angus, all good fella.

Power Up track listing:

1. Realize

2. Rejection

3. Shot In The Dark

4. Through The Mists Of Time

5. Kick You When You’re Down

6. Witch's Spell

7. Demon Fire

8. Wild Reputation

9. No Man’s Land

10. Systems Down

11. Money Shot

12. Code Red