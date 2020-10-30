Listen to 53 glorious seconds of new AC/DC single Demon Fire

AC/DC have taken another step towards the release of their rabidly-awaited new album Power Up by releasing 53 seconds of their next single, Demon Fire, on social media. It's the follow-up to Shot In The Dark.

Unlike Shot In The Dark's Stonsey grind, Demon Fire showcases the band's more up-tempo side, with rock's greatest rhythm section firing on all cylinders.

Power Up will be released on November 13. The album will be available in the usual formats including gatefold 180g vinyl – including a yellow vinyl version exclusive to the AC/DC webstore –but we're especially excited by the limited edition deluxe Power Up box, which is adorned by a button fans can press. Do so, and a flashing neon AC/DC logo lights up while the opening bars of Shot In The Dark blast out of a built-in speaker. Yesssssssss!

Inside the box is the full CD package, a 20-page booklet featuring exclusive photos, and USB charging cable. To keep Power Up powered up, duh!

The album was recorded in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien and engineer Mike Fraser, the same team who worked on Black Ice and Rock Or Bust. The band spent six weeks recording in the city before moving to Los Angeles to complete the mix.

"I think it's crazy everywhere, and everyone's trying to handle it in their own way," says Brian Johnson. "But it'll come. And the great thing is that with music – and with this new album – we're just hoping that it lifts the spirits of a few people around the world. Some fresh rock'n'roll on their dinner plate, you know?"

AC/DC - Power Up tracklist

1. Realize

2. Rejection

3. Shot In The Dark

4. Through The Mists Of Time

5. Kick You When You’re Down

6. Witch’s Spell

7. Demon Fire

8. Wild Reputation

9. No Man’s Land

10. Systems Down

11. Money Shot

12. Code Red