Lifesigns tease brand new live release

UK prog rockers Lifesigns have teased a forthcoming live release on their social media channels, revealing the cover for an upcoming live CD and DVD, Live At De Boerdreij - Zoetermeer.

Details are few at present, with the band simply stating "Whilst we have your attention, coming soon! (Double Live CD!)".

The band's website adds a few more details. "The show at De Boerderij last summer was recorded and will be released as a live CD, with a DVD version to follow. We don't have a release date for either yet but hope to have the CD out in time for the June tour."

Lifesigns have just concluded a run of Spring live dates around the country. You can see a live review from the tour in Prog 139, which will be on sale on April 14.

(Image credit: Lifesigns)