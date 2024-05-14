Lifesigns, Kyros and Advent Horizon added to ProgStock 2024 bill

This year's ProgStock Festival takes place in Rutherford, New Jersey from October 18-20.

John Young from Lifesigns live in March 2020
(Image credit: Martin Reijman)

UK prog rockers Lifesigns and Kyros, and US band Advent Horizon have all been announced for this year's ProgStock Festival, which takes place between October 18-20 at the Williams Center, Rutherford in New Jersey.

They join a bill that also features Patrick Moraz, Gong, Saga, Six By Six, David Cross Band, Rachel Flowers, Circuline and more. There will also be art exhibitions from Genesis album cover artist Paul Whitehead and US artist Michael Bennett, while former Genesis tour manager Richard Macphail will be on hand for a talk about hs My Book Of Genesis.

"Yes, it's true! We'll be returning to the USA this October for ProgStock festival and we can not wait,:" enthuse Kyros. "This will be our first time back in the States after much much too long and oh how we've missed you so dearly. It's also worth noting that this is an exclusive appearance for ProgStock this year so be sure to grab those tickets now."

ProgStock t-shirts are already available from the event website, as are tickets and Patron and Prog-Ducer packages.

