"I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat": Liam Gallagher won't lose any sleep if Oasis don't make it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

For many artists, induction into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame is the ultimate validation of their art, a recognition of their seismic cultural impact, and their elevation into the pantheon of musical legends. Liam Gallagher, however, couldn't give a flying fuck.

That much was evident in Gallagher's reaction to the news that Oasis are on the shortlist to be accepted into the prestigious music industry honour roll in 2024. While Ozzy Osbourne has declared himself "deeply honoured" to be included on the list for his work as a solo artist, Gallagher's response to the Manchester band's eligibility for the institution was savage: “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS” he wrote on X. This is not a term of endearment, in case anyone was wondering.

When one of the singer's followers encouraged fellow Oasis fans to show their support for the band in the HOF's annual fan vote, Gallagher replied, "Don’t waste your time Rkid as much as it’s appreciated it’s all a load of bollox." When a second follower suggested that Shania Twain is more deserving of induction, Gallagher replied "I agree", and when another follower suggested that the singer is keeping "rock n roll alive", the vocalist responded, "You know it I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat."



Never one to miss an opportunity to have a dig at his estranged brother, and former bandmate, Noel Gallagher, when asked if any former members of Oasis would attend the induction ceremony if Oasis are voted in, the singer answered, "The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go as for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure".

Other artists on the Class of 2024 shortlist include Foreigner, Jane's Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Sade, Cher, Kool and The Gang, the late Sinead O'Connor, and Peter Frampton.



Announcing the shortlist, Rock Hall Chairman John Sykes said: "This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates.

"Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."



Based on the votes of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry, the 2024 inductees will be announced in April.

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG xFebruary 12, 2024 See more

To be fair, with Liam Gallagher John Squire, the debut album from the former Oasis frontman and the Stone Roses' former guitarist, set for release on March 1, and the pair also teaming up for a UK tour beginning on March 13, Gallagher may simply consider that he has greater priorities to focus upon in the present.