Liam and Noel Gallagher won't be doing joint interviews ahead of Oasis reunion because "we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship"

This August, it was announced that Oasis would finally be reuniting, marking the end of 15 years of highly-publicised bickering between the Gallagher brothers.

The iconic Britpop band have since announced a number of tour dates across the UK, Ireland, Australia, the US and Mexico - which resulted in thousands of fans waiting in lengthy online queues in hope of securing overpriced tickets, their costs raised exponentially due to demand under Ticketmaster's 'dynamic ticketing' policy, which is now being investigated by the Government.

In the wake of the reunion news, fans have littered the internet with their concerns - often in the form of memes - that Liam and Noel Gallagher's relationship might again disintegrate before they're able to hit the stage.

In fact, to protect their brotherly bond, Liam has revealed that he won't be doing joint interviews with Noel because they're worried that the press might try to spark conflict between them.

On X this morning (October 10), one Oasis fan wrote: "Fans we must acknowledge that liam and noel’s relationship > oasis as a band. Their relationship has been marked by estrangement for years, and we must note that the media contributed to their tensions.”

In response, Liam commented: "RESPEK", adding: "We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship", which was directed at another fan who suggested that Noel doesn't want to do interviews alongside his brother in fear that Liam would be considered "funnier" than him.

Liam suggested in another tweet that they won't be doing interviews simply because they "can't be arsed".

While the pair won't be engaging in interviews together, Liam has been upfront in sharing his feelings about his brother on social media. In September, one fan tweeted him asking: "R u not gonna tweet shit about Noel anymore now you’ve made up".

In response, he humorously remarked: "Nope it’s all done peace has prevailed he’s the man I can’t wait to be on stage with him blowing him kisses in between each song".

