Let LA outfit DIIV light up your life with glorious animated video for The Spark

Los Angeles-based grunge/shoegaze outfit DIIV have released the video for their new single The Spark exclusively with Louder.

The track features on vocalist and guitarist Zachary Cole Smith, guitarist Andrew Bailey, bassist Colin Caulfield and drummer Ben Newman’s third album Deceiver, which launched in October last year through Captured Tracks.

The promo was animated and edited by Ruff Mercy and is the only love song on the album, with Cole Smith's fiancée Dani also appearing in the video.

Mercy tells Louder: “When I look back at the videos I have created, my favourite ones are always the ones that felt more like playing than work. This is one of those videos.

“I was lucky to be given such random and raw footage shot by Cole Smith and Dani and also lucky to have such a beautiful track to cut it all too. This one makes me smile.”

Deceiver was written and recorded after Cole Smith’s battle with heroin and his subsequent treatment, and is said to be “a cathartic album about facing your demons.”

Cole Smith says: “I’ve known everyone in the band for 10 years plus separately and together as DIIV for at least the past five years. On Deceiver, I’m talking about working for the relationships in my life, repairing them, and accepting responsibility for the places I’ve failed them.

“I had to re-approach the band. It wasn’t restarting from a clean slate, but it was a new beginning. It took time – as it did with everybody else in my life – but we all grew together and learned how to communicate and collaborate.”

DIIV are currently preparing for their UK and European tour, which will run throughout February and March with special guests Chastity. Find a full list of shows below.

DIIV: Deceiver

DIIV 2020 UK and European tour

Feb 20: Bristol SWX, UK

Feb 21: Leeds University Stylus, UK

Feb 22: Liverpool The Invisible Wind Factory, UK

Feb 23: Glasgow Queen Margaret Union, UK

Feb 24: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Feb 26: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Feb 27: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 28: Birmingham The Crossing, UK

Feb 29: Brighton Chalk, UK

Mar 02: Paris La Gaîeté Lyrique, France

Mar 03: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Mar 04: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Mar 05: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Mar 06: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Mar 08: Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg, Germany

Mar 09: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic

Mar 10: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Mar 11: Munich Strom, Germany

Mar 12: Zürich Rote Fabrik Aktionshalle, Switzerland

Mar 13: Bologna Locomotiv Club, Italy

Mar 14: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 16: Barcelona La 2 de Apolo, Spain

Mar 17: Madrid Independance Club, Spain

Mar 19: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Mar 20: Lisbon Lisboa ao Vivo, Portugal

Jun 11: Helsinki Sideways Festival , Finland