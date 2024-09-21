Lesoir share new video for "ultimate road track" AEON

Dutch prog quintet Lesoir released their brand new studio album, Push Back The Horizon, through V2 Records yesterday and have shared a video for their brand new single AEON.

"AEON is Lesoir's ultimate road track," the band state. "The song is a mishmash of different styles and vibes, all resonating from the musical tastes of the different band members.

"Lesoir has an instrumental track on every album, and this is always the real cherry on top for fans. AEON mixes poppy funk, drum and bass with energetic riffs, synthy arpeggiators and Thin Lizzy-style leads. Accompanied by a video clip created by Thomas Hicks (Skunk Anansie), it's a trip down the sunset strip."

Push Back The Horizon is available on CD, LP (black vinyl), 2LP (Bloody Mary coloured vinyl with the epic Babel as bonus track) and digitally. You can see the new artwork below.

Lesoir will play various live dates throughout Europe as double-headline shows with UK proggers Pure Reason Revolution to support the release of Push Back The Horizon.

Lesoir album release shows

Sep 29: GER Neunkirchen Stummsche Reithalle

Sep 30: FRA Paris Backstage By The Mill

Oct 1: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-saal

Oct 3: NED Amsterdam Cpunt

Oct 5: NED Tilburg 013

