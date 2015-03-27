Trending

Lesoir offer their Single-Eyed view

Premiere: Dutch quintet create DIY promo for track from Luctor Et Emergo

Lesoir have premiered their video for Single-Eyed with Prog.

It’s taken from the Dutch quintet’s third album Luctor Et Emergo (“I Struggle And Emerge”), which was released this week.

They say of the promo: “We put all the creativity of a few crazy souls in the blender and shot in a most awesome church in Maastricht. We borrowed some wooden beams, and put five frames together, bought some white sheets, and this is the result.”

Lesoir – who cite Anathema, Tool and Karnivool among their influences – tour Europe with Evergrey in May, including three UK shows:

May 28: Tywardreath New Inn

May 29: Bideford Palladium

May 30: Rotherham Cutler Arms

Tracklist

  1. Battle

  2. Going Home

  3. (A Lady Named) Bright

  4. Hold On To Fascination

  5. Single-Eyed

  6. Press Play From Start

  7. In Reverse

  8. My Perfect Self

  9. Luctor Et Emergo

  10. Deliberate

  11. Flawless Chemistry

  12. Room For One More

