Lesoir offer their Single-Eyed view

Lesoir have premiered their video for Single-Eyed with Prog.
It’s taken from the Dutch quintet’s third album Luctor Et Emergo (“I Struggle And Emerge”), which was released this week.
They say of the promo: “We put all the creativity of a few crazy souls in the blender and shot in a most awesome church in Maastricht. We borrowed some wooden beams, and put five frames together, bought some white sheets, and this is the result.”
Lesoir – who cite Anathema, Tool and Karnivool among their influences – tour Europe with Evergrey in May, including three UK shows:
May 28: Tywardreath New Inn
May 29: Bideford Palladium
May 30: Rotherham Cutler Arms
Tracklist
Battle
Going Home
(A Lady Named) Bright
Hold On To Fascination
Single-Eyed
Press Play From Start
In Reverse
My Perfect Self
Luctor Et Emergo
Deliberate
Flawless Chemistry
Room For One More