Lesoir offer their Single-Eyed view

Lesoir have premiered their video for Single-Eyed with Prog.

It’s taken from the Dutch quintet’s third album Luctor Et Emergo (“I Struggle And Emerge”), which was released this week.

They say of the promo: “We put all the creativity of a few crazy souls in the blender and shot in a most awesome church in Maastricht. We borrowed some wooden beams, and put five frames together, bought some white sheets, and this is the result.”

Lesoir – who cite Anathema, Tool and Karnivool among their influences – tour Europe with Evergrey in May, including three UK shows:

May 28: Tywardreath New Inn

May 29: Bideford Palladium

May 30: Rotherham Cutler Arms

Tracklist