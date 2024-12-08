Les Penning and Robert Reed share video for new single, their cover of Xmas fave Fairytale Of New York

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas. without a new seasonal offering from Les Penning and Robert Reed, and the pair have just shared the video for this year's single, their take on The Pogues' classic Fairytale Of New York.

Needless to say the Magenta and Sanctuary musician and Mike Oldfield's former collaborator have put a proggy slant on the song, a Number Two on its original release in 1987 and which more recently hit the No. 4 spot in the UK singles chart in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023!

The track features on a new five-track EP from Penning and Reed that also features four new recordings, including two Christmas carols, The Little Drummer Boy and Ding Dong, Merrily On High, a new track by the pair, The Long Road To Glastonbury and a remix of the title track.

“When Robert first suggested that we do Fairytale of New York I rejected it immediately," Penning says. "It’s such a wonderful song and so much of a one-off that I couldn’t see how we could ever make it work. I thought that the appeal of it was entirely down to the voices of Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl, but when I listened to Robert’s demo It was obvious that the music itself was also tremendous and, coupled with the wonders of Mr Reed’s arrangement, it would certainly be fun to do.

"I first encountered The Little Drummer Boy as recorded by the Beverley Sisters in 1959. My mother had the blue label Decca 78 so I couldn’t help but listen to it, over and over! There was something about the song itself that had a sort of relentless insistence, not just a good tune but a message that was determined to be listened to. I suppose I haven’t thought about it much since that time, not until Robert’s version. That same insistence I noticed all those years ago is there in this quirky arrangement, but greatly magnified. That message, of course, is about giving. The little drummer boy was determined to give the most precious gift he possessed; Not gold or worldly goods, but the one thing he could do better than anything else - he would play his drum - for the wondrous child.”

“Every year, at this time we always fret over looking for a classic track that will work in an arrangement that suites our style," adds Reed. "Fairytale In New York, wasn’t an obvious track, as it’s known for its amazing lyrical content, but for me there is also a fantastic musical melody. You’re also very aware how well-known the track is in that format, but as soon as I did a demo arrangement, I knew it would work. Les would send me his parts and I knew we had a great version, and I could relax for another year.”

Get Fairytale Of New York EP.

Les Penning & Robert Reed Fairytale Of New York - YouTube Watch On