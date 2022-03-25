Lenco’s new LS-50 turntable range includes an LED model that changes colour to the beat of your vinyl collection

Swiss audio manufacturers Lenco have shed light on their new range of LS-50 record players, with the news coming just weeks after they unveiled their 400 series.

The sleek belt-driven LS-50 look the business in pink, turquoise and wood finishes – but the star of the show for us is the LS-50LED model, which sports a light under the turntable that changes colour with the beat.

Lenco have aimed the LS-50 range at music fans who want to dive into their vinyl collection without the fuss of setting up a record player from scratch – just plug it in and you’re away. Lenco have also included two built-in speakers which you might struggle to see at first glance as they’re integrated into the legs of the record player. You can, of course, also connect your existing speakers to the LS-50 thanks to an RCA line.

(Image credit: Lenco)

In addition, the LS-50s have a USB port to help you convert your vinyl to a digital format and three speeds are catered for: 33 1/3 rpm, 45 rpm and 78 rpm.

But back to the eye-catching LS-50LED, and if the thought of disco lights flashing in your living room or bedroom is a bit too much, you can instead choose the auto-fade option, select one of the seven colour options manually, or turn it off completely.

The LS-50LED is available now, priced at $149.99/£149.99 while the other models in the range come in at $129.99/£129.99. A new contender for the best budget turntables? We'll see.

