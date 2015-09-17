Leaves’ Eyes issue King Of Kings stream

Leaves’ Eyes have issued a lyric video for King Of Kings.

It’s the title track from Liv Kristine and co’s sixth album, released last week in Europe and out tomorrow (September 18) in North America.

Leaves’ Eyes recently released a video for The Waking Eye exclusively with Metal Hammer and revealed that touring guitarist Pete Streit had joined the band on a permanent basis. He’s taken over from Sander van der Meer who’s been battling health issues.

They’ll hit the road in October to support the follow-up to 2013’s Symphonies Of The Night in October, including seven UK dates.