Leaves’ Eyes make Streit full-time member

Leaves’ Eyes have confirmed they’ve parted ways with guitarist Sander van der Meer.

He’s been replaced by Pete Streit, who was covering for van der Meer on the road while the guitarist battled health issues.

Streit says in statement: “I’m very happy to get the chance to become a member of Leaves’ Eyes. Their work is highly professional and based on many, many years of experience.

“Everyone has welcomed me with open arms and they have supported me in any way for me to progress on this mission.”

Liv Kristine and co say they wish van der Meer well for the future and will now press ahead with plans for their upcoming European tour which starts in Germany on October 15.

They released a video for the track The Waking Eye exclusively with Metal Hammer last month. It’s taken from their album King Of Kings, out September 14 via AFM.

Oct 15: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany

Oct 16: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Oct 18: Rome Traffic Club, Italy

Oct 20: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany

Oct 21: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Oct 23: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Oct 24: Paris Glazart, France

Oct 26: Lyss Kufa, Switzerland

Oct 27: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Oct 28: Berlin K17, Germany

Oct 29: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Oct 30: Dresden Puschkin, Germany

Oct 31: Hameln Rattenfanger-Halle, Germany

Nov 03: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Nov 04: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 05: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

Nov 06: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Nov 07: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Nov 08: Glasgow Audio, UK

Nov 10: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

King Of Kings tracklist

Sweven King Of Kings Halvdan The Black The Waking Eye Feast Of The Year Vengeance Venom Sacred Vow Edge Of Steel Haraldskvæði Blazing Waters Swords In Rock Spellbound Trail of Blood

