Leaves’ Eyes make Streit full-time member

Leaves’ Eyes have confirmed they’ve parted ways with guitarist Sander van der Meer.
He’s been replaced by Pete Streit, who was covering for van der Meer on the road while the guitarist battled health issues.
Streit says in statement: “I’m very happy to get the chance to become a member of Leaves’ Eyes. Their work is highly professional and based on many, many years of experience.
“Everyone has welcomed me with open arms and they have supported me in any way for me to progress on this mission.”
Liv Kristine and co say they wish van der Meer well for the future and will now press ahead with plans for their upcoming European tour which starts in Germany on October 15.
They released a video for the track The Waking Eye exclusively with Metal Hammer last month. It’s taken from their album King Of Kings, out September 14 via AFM.
Tour dates
Oct 15: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany
Oct 16: Graz Explosiv, Austria
Oct 18: Rome Traffic Club, Italy
Oct 20: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany
Oct 21: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Oct 22: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands
Oct 23: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Oct 24: Paris Glazart, France
Oct 26: Lyss Kufa, Switzerland
Oct 27: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany
Oct 28: Berlin K17, Germany
Oct 29: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Oct 30: Dresden Puschkin, Germany
Oct 31: Hameln Rattenfanger-Halle, Germany
Nov 03: Southampton Talking Heads, UK
Nov 04: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Nov 05: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK
Nov 06: Sheffield Corporation, UK
Nov 07: Manchester Academy 3, UK
Nov 08: Glasgow Audio, UK
Nov 10: London O2 Academy Islington, UK
King Of Kings tracklist
- Sweven
- King Of Kings
- Halvdan The Black
- The Waking Eye
- Feast Of The Year
- Vengeance Venom
- Sacred Vow
- Edge Of Steel
- Haraldskvæði
- Blazing Waters
- Swords In Rock
- Spellbound
- Trail of Blood