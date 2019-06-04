Leamington Assembly to close with immediate effect

Leamington Assembly venue is to close with immediate effect, it's owners MJR announced this afternoon. In a statement released on social media, the organisation blamed rising rents and rates along with the cost of upkeep and repairs to the grade II listed building.

The move was met with sadness and dismay amongst the prog world.

"Terribly sad," said Alan Reed, who played the Trinity Charity event last month, in a Facebook post.

"A lovely venue, with a truly unique backstage area," said Clive Mitten, who performed at the same event. "Always a joy to play there. As others on here have said, a great shame. A wonderful fun venue both on stage and back stage. When I played there with my mega bass pedals rig all we could hear when I hit them was the lift doors rattling. V loudly. It entertained us. Bugger."

Matt Cohen, organiser of Trinity, also stated: "I loved playing there and Trinity was an utter joy to put on there. So very honoured to have had those opportunities. The venue, stage, crew and backstage area were truly beautiful. You will be greatly missed."

All existing shows will either be rehoused or cancelled. You can read MJR's full statement below.

"It is with deep regret that The MJR Group has made the decision to close The Assembly in Leamington Spa with immediate effect.

"The last three years have been a memorable experience and we have brought some of the most exciting and legendary artists, bands and DJs to the beautiful Grade 2 listed building. While in Leamington Spa, we became a welcome part of the town, developing strong relationships with local businesses, the authorities and the general public. We want to thank everyone that came to The Assembly to enjoy our shows, club nights, entertainment and concerts and everyone that supported us in the business community.

"Even after a record-breaking quarter one and quarter two this year, the current level of rent and rates on the property, alongside the repairs and upkeep that are needed to maintain a Grade 2 listed building, unfortunately make the business unviable and unsustainable. These issue are impacting the venue community at large and we have felt these challenges the most in Leamington Spa.

"We will now have renewed focus on our high performing venues, Tramshed and The Globe in Cardiff and The Mill and Digbeth Arena in Birmingham. We also have new multi-use event spaces projects in development with projected launches this year and 2020.

"The Assembly was a truly unique and historic building, which we will miss greatly. We look forward to bringing our next concepts to the industry and general public over the coming months.

"All upcoming shows in The Assembly diary will either be rehoused or cancelled, and full refunds processed. For further information please email enquiries@themjrgroup.com."