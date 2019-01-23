Lazuli announce two UK live dates for March

French prog rockers Lazuli have announced two new UK dates in March. They will play London's Borderline on March 23 and Swindon's Level 3 on March 24.

"We come back to the UK one last time before 2020," Lazuli frontman Dominique Leonetti tells Prog. "This is the opportunity to come to play some songs from our last opus of 2018, of course, but also songs from the precedent albums and we have selected especially some pieces of the past that we haven't played for a long time. During our last came to the UK in December, a fan told us he wanted to hear some old songs and we decided to make him happy.

"We prepare a new album for the end of 2019. It will be a special album... but I can’t tell more for the moment. The writing is finished recently and we will start recording it soon between the Lazuli trips."

Tickets for both shows are available from the respective venues.