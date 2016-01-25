Bain had defeated his demons says Viv Campbell

Last In Line guitarist Vivian Campbell has paid tribute to bassist Jimmy Bain, who died yesterday aged 68, saying he’d defeated the demons that plagued him for much of his career.

He passed away while the Dio offshoot were taking part in Def Leppard’s Hysteria On The High Seas cruising festival, ahead of the launch of debut album Heavy Crown next month. No cause of death has been confirmed, although it’s been reported that he’d been ill for some time.

Along with drummer Vinny Appice, Campbell and Bain were part of the original Dio lineup, which regrouped alongside singer Andrew Freeman in 2012 to form Last In Line.

Bain fought addiction issues throughout his life and attended rehab on several occasions. In 2012 he was arrested for driving while drunk and possession of drugs, while he had an outstanding warrant for another incident of possession.

Campbell – also with Def Leppard – says: “It was Jimmy who gave me my first big break in the music industry, and for that I am forever indebted.

“Jimmy’s struggles with his demons were well-documented through the years. But over the last 18 months he’d finally won that battle. He was bright, lucid and motivated throughout the writing and recording of the new record.

“He leaves behind a rich legacy of work from Rainbow, Wild Horses, Dio, and finally Last In Line.”

He describes Bain as “a very kind, gentle and generous soul,” adding: “Jimmy was immensely proud of our album and his input to it was immeasurable. Our lives were greatly enriched for having known him.

“We will continues to celebrate his life through his music.”

Last In Line’s scheduled cruise performance at noon yesterday was replaced by a memorial gathering led by Campbell, Appice and Freeman, who shared stories about their colleague’s life and times.

Meanwhile, Ronnie James Dio’s widow Wendy has paid her own tribute, saying: “I am in complete shock – we have just put Lemmy to rest and now days later we have lost another legend. Jimmy was not only one of the greatest musicians, but a kind, happy, sweet man. There will never be another Jimmy and I have lost a very dear friend. I would like to believe that he is jamming in Heaven with his friends Lemmy and Ronnie.”

