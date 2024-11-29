Lana Del Rey adds second night at London's Wembley Stadium to her UK and Ireland summer 2025 tour after first night sells out

Lana Del Rey has added a second show at London's Wembley Stadium to her UK and Ireland summer 2025 tour after tickets for her previously announced show on July 3 sold out.

The US singer-songwriter will now play an additional night at the national stadium on July 4, American Independence Day.

Her debut UK and Ireland stadium tour had now expanded to six shows.

She will play:



Jun 23: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jun 26: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Jun 28: Liverpool Anfield Stadium, UK

Jun 30: Dublin Aviva Stadium, Ireland

Jul 03: London, Wembley Stadium, UK SOLD OUT

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium, UK NEW DATE



Tickets are on sale now, here.

(Image credit: Live Nation)

Courtney Love recently expressed her wish to write music with Del Rey.



Speaking in The Standard, Love said, I'd love to co-write a song with Lana Del Rey... She’s currently on her honeymoon; I'm very happy for her. But every time some kid asks me to 'collab' with Lana – I mean come on! Can you stop saying "collab" to someone who straddles Gen X and boomer? We don’t do that! Call it “writing a song together,” not "featuring." It makes me lose my temper and makes it the last thing I want to do."



Guest artists set to appear on Love's forthcoming album include former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, godfather to Love and Kurt Cobain's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, her former Hole bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur, and Echo & The Bunnymen guitarist Will Sargent, who's apparently "elevating songs beyond description", according to Love.