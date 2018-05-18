Lamb Of God’s Burn The Priest launch explosive video for Kerosene cover

Lamb Of God’s Burn The Priest project have released a video for their cover of Big Black’s Kerosene.

They streamed the track last month and now they’ve launched a promo for the song, which originally appeared on Big Black’s 1986 album Atomiser.

Frontman Randy Blythe says: “Although Albini’s lyrics for Kerosene evoke small-town boredom, there is no geography more terrifying to me than the ever-spreading and soulless cookie-cutter sprawl of suburbia.

“After I suggested a suburban location for the Kerosene video, director Zev Deans took it to the next level with visual nods to one of my favourite films, the classic punk flick Suburbia.

“I first saw this film in the 80s at the midnight movies at the Naro Theater in Deans’ hometown of Norfolk – yet another example of synergy at work. Enjoy!”

Lamb Of God reverted back to their original name of Burn The Priest for the covers album Legion: XX which was released earlier today.

Other artists covered on the record include Melvins, Bad Brains, Ministry, Agnostic Front and Cro-Mags.

Legion: XX is now available to purchase via Amazon.