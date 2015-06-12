Lamb Of God reveal 512 video

Lamb Of God have launched a video for their track 512, taken from upcoming album VII: Storm Und Drang.

The follow-up to 2012’s Resistance is released on July 24 via Nuclear Blast – and it’s heavily influenced by frontman Randy Blythe’s Czech prison experience, before he was acquitted of manslaughter over the 2010 death of fan Daniel Nosek.

Blythe recently told how 512 was inspired by the gift of a sponge to his cellmate. He said: “It was like he’d brought back a stereo system or something. This little sponge was so wonderful and we were so grateful to have it.”

Lamb Of God play the Zippo Encore Stage at Download on Sunday as part of a wider European tour:

Jun 06: Forta Rock, Netherlands

Jun 07: Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 09: Beastfest, Germany

Jun 11: Greenfield, Switzerland

Jun 12: Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Download, UK

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 22: Zeche, Germany

Jun 25: Bravalla, Sweden

Jun 26: Tuska, Finland

Jun 28: Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 29: Concerttent Zaal & Cafe de Zwerver, Belgium

Jul 03: Roskilde, Denmark

Jul 05: With Full Force, Germany