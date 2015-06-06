Lamb Of God name Sturm Und Drang tracks

Lamb Of God have revealed the tracklist for upcoming album VII: Sturm Und Drang.

A total of 10 songs will appear on the follow-up to 2012’s Resolution, which arrives on July 24 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Randy Blythe recently said of the album: “I didn’t set out to write this record about my perception of how people handle difficulties – but as I was writing, it started coming to me.

“It’s been a stressful fucking time for my band, the last few years. Hard times make for good metal.”

He added that the work was “less schizophrenic” than previous releases.

Opening number Still Echoes was released last month. Drummer Chris Adler this week confirmed he’d play live with Megadeth after recording as as guest member on their 15th album. Lamb Of God play the Download festival at Donington on June 14 as part of a European festival tour, followed by a US trek.

Tracklist

Still Echoes Erase This 512 Embers Footprints Overlord Anthropoid Engage The Fear Machine Delusion Pandemic Torches

Jun 06: Forta Rock, Netherlands

Jun 07: Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 09: Beastfest, Germany

Jun 11: Greenfield, Switzerland

Jun 12: Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Download, UK

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 22: Zeche, Germany

Jun 25: Bravalla, Sweden

Jun 26: Tuska, Finland

Jun 28: Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 29: Concerttent Zaal & Cafe de Zwerver, Belgium

Jul 03: Roskilde, Denmark

Jul 05: With Full Force, Germany