Lamb Of God name Sturm Und Drang tracks

Lamb Of God have revealed the tracklist for upcoming album VII: Sturm Und Drang.
A total of 10 songs will appear on the follow-up to 2012’s Resolution, which arrives on July 24 via Nuclear Blast.
Frontman Randy Blythe recently said of the album: “I didn’t set out to write this record about my perception of how people handle difficulties – but as I was writing, it started coming to me.
“It’s been a stressful fucking time for my band, the last few years. Hard times make for good metal.”
He added that the work was “less schizophrenic” than previous releases.
Opening number Still Echoes was released last month. Drummer Chris Adler this week confirmed he’d play live with Megadeth after recording as as guest member on their 15th album. Lamb Of God play the Download festival at Donington on June 14 as part of a European festival tour, followed by a US trek.
Tracklist
Still Echoes
Erase This
512
Embers
Footprints
Overlord
Anthropoid
Engage The Fear Machine
Delusion Pandemic
Torches
Tour dates
Jun 06: Forta Rock, Netherlands
Jun 07: Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 09: Beastfest, Germany
Jun 11: Greenfield, Switzerland
Jun 12: Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 14: Download, UK
Jun 19: Hellfest, France
Jun 21: Graspop, Belgium
Jun 22: Zeche, Germany
Jun 25: Bravalla, Sweden
Jun 26: Tuska, Finland
Jun 28: Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Jun 29: Concerttent Zaal & Cafe de Zwerver, Belgium
Jul 03: Roskilde, Denmark
Jul 05: With Full Force, Germany