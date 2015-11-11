Blythe on Dublin attack: I’m not mad, I’m just sad

Randy Blythe says he’s not angry at the gang of teenagers who attacked him in Dublin at the weekend – and that he’s more saddened at the experience.

The Lamb Of God frontman has told how he was the victim of an assault while he walked in the Irish capital late at night, taking photos hours before his UK tour with Megadeth commenced.

He was left with some minor injuries including head pain, and lost his glasses, a hat and an e-cig during the incident. But he’s aware it could have been much worse.

Blythe says: “I’ve hurt myself worse skateboarding, so it’s nothing I can’t shake off. It was regrettable, but to a great degree it was also my own fault for not paying more attention to my surroundings. I knew better, but I got distracted taking photos.

“That’s why I posted about it – to remind my friends and anyone else who might be out wandering in any city, not just Dublin, to remain alert at all times.

“These things can happen very quickly if you aren’t on guard. It certainly did in my case, a matter of five seconds or so. Learn from my mistake. This is the reality of today’s world.”

He says the incident demonstrates that “we as a society are failing children,” adding: “I’m not even mad at these youths. it’s more sad to me that jumping strangers is how some kids get their kicks.

“To me this indicative of a lack of proper parenting. Boys will be boys, and I’m certainly no angel. But it never once occurred to me to gather four or five friends together and go beat some random person up for entertainment. That is not how my parents raised me. It’s weak, cowardly, and very, very unmanly.

“So I ask you, parents: is that what we want for our children? Cowardice, and a mob mentality where people are afraid to stand on their own as individuals? I I hope not. Keep an eye on your kids, okay?”

Lamb Of God’s UK tour continues throughout this week, to be followed by US dates with Anthrax. The band are featured in issue 277 of Metal Hammer magazine, available now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

