Lamb Of God launch Deftones guest track

Lamb Of God have released a stream of their track Embers, featuring Deftones frontman Chino Moreno.

It’s another song from their album VII: Sturm Und Drang, set for launch on July 24 via Nuclear Blast.

Although Randy Blythe’s Czech prison ordeal features in the lyrics for the tracks Still Echoes and 512, the vocalist this week emphasised that the rest of the record dealt with other issues.

He said: “I’m glad to be a free man, but it’s not like I view everything in my band versus the experience in the Czech Republic. “I wrote a 500-page book about the experience. That pretty much got it out of my system.”

Lamb Of God launch a North American tour later this month and return to the UK with Megadeth in November.