Lamb Of God stream Still Echoes

Lamb Of God have made a new track available to stream and confirmed their seventh album will be released in July.

Randy Blythe and co will issue VII: Sturm Und Drang in July via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2012’s Resolution will include the track Still Echoes, which can be streamed now.

The announcement comes after Lamb Of God launched a new website at www.lambofgodvii.com – where videos of fans around the world were gradually revealed as part of a countdown to today’s streaming of Still Echoes, which will be available to buy via digital retailers from May 18 (Monday).

VII: Sturm Und Drang is produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and was recorded in California at NRG Recording Studios and Suburban Soul Studios.

Frontman Randy Blythe says: “The time has come to give the fans their first taste of the new Lamb Of God album. This is a very, very dark, yet sonically highly varied, record. As it’s always good to come out of the gate hard with a fast and aggressive one; we chose this track Still Echoes to kick it off.”

It will be the band’s first album since Blythe’s court drama, which came after the death of fan Daniel Nosek following a gig in 2010. Blythe was charged with manslaughter and eventually acquitted.

Drummer Chris Adler is currently working with Megadeth on their upcoming album, but will not be a permanent member of Dave Mustaine’s group.

Lamb Of God will perform at this year’s Download festival on June 14.