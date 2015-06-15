Lamb Of God album features Deftones, Dillinger guests

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed that Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and his Dillinger Escape Plan counterpart Greg Puciato appear on upcoming album VII: Sturm Und Drang.
It’s to be released on July 24, with some of the lyrics addressing vocalist Randy Blythe’s Czech prison ordeal.
Morton tells The Rockpit: “There are guests on the album – Greg is on Torches and Chino is on Embers.
“Torches is an oddball song. That was one I brought in and I didn’t expect the guys to like it because of the way it was arranged. To my surprise, they took it.”
But Morton adds that Blythe’s experienced behind bars didn’t affect his own work ahead of recording. Asked about its level of influence he says: “None. The lyrics kind of references some of that situation. But music is music.”
Lamb Of God played the Download festival at the weekend and continue their European tour this week:
Jun 19: Hellfest, France
Jun 21: Graspop, Belgium
Jun 22: Zeche, Germany
Jun 25: Bravalla, Sweden
Jun 26: Tuska, Finland
Jun 28: Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Jun 29: Concerttent Zaal & Cafe de Zwerver, Belgium
Jul 03: Roskilde, Denmark
Jul 05: With Full Force, Germany