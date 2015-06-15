Lamb Of God album features Deftones, Dillinger guests

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed that Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and his Dillinger Escape Plan counterpart Greg Puciato appear on upcoming album VII: Sturm Und Drang.

It’s to be released on July 24, with some of the lyrics addressing vocalist Randy Blythe’s Czech prison ordeal.

Morton tells The Rockpit: “There are guests on the album – Greg is on Torches and Chino is on Embers.

“Torches is an oddball song. That was one I brought in and I didn’t expect the guys to like it because of the way it was arranged. To my surprise, they took it.”

But Morton adds that Blythe’s experienced behind bars didn’t affect his own work ahead of recording. Asked about its level of influence he says: “None. The lyrics kind of references some of that situation. But music is music.”

Lamb Of God played the Download festival at the weekend and continue their European tour this week:

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 22: Zeche, Germany

Jun 25: Bravalla, Sweden

Jun 26: Tuska, Finland

Jun 28: Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 29: Concerttent Zaal & Cafe de Zwerver, Belgium

Jul 03: Roskilde, Denmark

Jul 05: With Full Force, Germany