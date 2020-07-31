Lamb Of God announce rescheduled UK and European tour dates

Lamb Of God have announced details of their rescheduled UK and European tour.

The band were due to play throughout March and April this year, but the coronavirus pandemic meant they had to call off their plans.

Now Lamb Of God have revealed they’ll be back in 2021, playing a total of 24 shows throughout November and December – and they’ll be joined by special guests Kreator and Power Trip.

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton says: “While it’s later than we had hoped, we're excited to have new dates in the books for 2021. We couldn't be more excited about returning to the stage in Europe with our friends in Kreator and Power Trip. It will be worth the wait.”

Kreator vocalist and guitarist Mille Petrozza adds: “Better late than never. We’re excited to finally get the good news to our awesome and very patient hordes.

“Obviously the original dates in March and April were cancelled and we had hoped to reschedule at the end of this year, which we now know would not be possible either.

“We’ll be back with a new record and new production, together with Lamb Of God’s latest banger. The tour will be bigger and badder than before! See you there in 2021!”

Tickets previously purchased for the original shows – including those with venue changes – will be valid for the new dates. Tickets for all the rescheduled shows and the new show in Leipzig are on sale now, while Tilburg tickets will hit the market on August 3 at 11am CET.

Lamb Of God will be playing in support of their new self-titled studio album which was released last month.

Lamb Of God will also hit the road across North America next summer with Megadeth, Trivium and In Flames.

Lamb Of God, Kreator, Power Trip 2021 UK and European tour

Nov 19: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark

Nov 20: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden

Nov 22: Oulu Teatria, Finland

Nov 23: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Nov 25: Warsaw Stodoła, Poland (VENUE CHANGE)

Nov 26: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 27: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany (NEW SHOW)

Nov 28: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 30: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 01: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Dec 03: Ludwigsburg MHP-Arena, Germany

Dec 04: Hamburg Edel-Optics Arena, Germany (VENUE CHANGE)

Dec 05: Saarbrücken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Dec 07: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Dec 08: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Dec 10: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Dec 11: Essen Grugahalle, Germany (VENUE CHANGE)

Dec 12: Tilburg 013, Netherlands (NEW SHOW)

Dec 14: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 16: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 19: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 20: Paris L’Olympia, France