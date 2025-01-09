Listen to entrancing new Lacuna Coil single Gravity

Lacuna Coil have unveiled new single Gravity.

The track, which comes with its own music video, continues the buildup to the Italian goth metal unit’s next album Sleepless Empire, which drops on February 14 via Century Media.

The band say of the new single: “Balance is so difficult to keep as we navigate through desperate times, feeling lost and gasping as we ask for help. How do we deal with tough times? Do we ask for a hand? Or do we isolate ourselves from everything else to recollect in our own misanthropic golden cage?

“I hope you will love Gravity as much as we do and that it will make you reflect on the time we have left and how to use it wisely.”

Sleepless Empire, Lacuna Coil’s 10th album, will be their first release of original material since 2019’s Black Anima. The band put out a 20th-anniversary re-recording of their classic Comalies record in 2022.

Of Sleepless Empire, Lacuna Coil say: “Sleepless Empire captures, through our eyes, the chaos of a generation trapped in a digital world that never stops, where social media consumes identity and every day pushes us one step closer to becoming soulless zombies.

“We find ourselves in between, having witnessed a full analogic world and the modern one, confronting the evolution and searching for a true meaning of it all.

“Throughout every song, the journey is an undercurrent of rebellion, a desperate cry to reclaim oneself in an era that seems to have lost its sense of time and reality.”

Gravity is the album’s fifth single. Promotion started with the track Never Dawn in 2023, before the band announced the album and released second song In The Mean Time (featuring Ash Costello of New Year’s Day) simultaneously last year. The singles Hosting The Shadow (featuring Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God) and Oxygen are also streaming.

In November, Lacuna Coil were featured on the Machine Head song These Scars Won’t Define Us. The track is taken from the US groove metal heavyweights’ impending record, expected to land in April, and promotes a Machine Head/In Flames/Lacuna Coil/Unearth North American tour taking place from April to May. See dates via the Machine Head website.