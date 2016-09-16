Kyros Reveal Artwork For Double Album Vox Humana

Kyros, the young British prog band previously known as Synaesthesia, will release their second album, the double affair Vox Humana, on November 5. It will be the band’s first full-length independent release since their 2014 Synaesthesia debut on GEP. The band released 2015’s Beta EP following changing their name to Kyros. Vox Hmana will be preceded by the Cloudburst maxi single on September 21.

“We have waited so long to be able to make this announcement,” says mainman Adam Warne. “We are hugely excited for the release of Vox Humana and Cloudburst as we are especially proud of the work we have put into both releases – speaking from a musical, artistic and even business point of view. To say a lot of work has gone into this would be an understatement.“

Both products will be released in physical CD format with purchasing available through the band’s website and Amazon UK, and digital releases through iTunes, Tidal, Deezer, Spotify and more. Optional bundle packages will be available through the band’s online store where both the double album and maxi-single can be purchased together at a special discounted price. The buyer will receive the maxi-single soon after the day of release and the double album a few days before the official release date.

Vox Humana Track Listing:

CD1 / The Maker:

Vox Humana (0:28)

Technology Killed the Kids II (7:41)

Cloudburst (6:02)

Persistence of Vision (5:49)

The Lamb, the Badger & the Bee (6:41) 6. New Paradigm (8:58)

CD2 / The Human Voice:

Mind Electric (5:53)

Speak to Me (4:22)

Persistence of Perfection (4:59) 4. Monster (4:50)

Hounds (3:08)

The Darkness Grove (3:12)

Boiling Point (5:53)

Ego (5:02)

Dilate (8:17)

Cloudburst Maxi-Single Track Listing: