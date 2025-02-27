Kurt Cobain's hair and GG Allin’s blood-signed used underwear is going up for auction

The Punks, Monsters, Smut & Madmen: A Countercultural Cross-Section auction has listed a number of rare items, including strands of Kurt Cobain's hair, a signed CD by Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey and GG Allin's blood-signed underwear

Strands of Kurt Cobain's hair are going up for auction.

Potter & Potter Auctions has listed a new catalog, the The Punks, Monsters, Smut & Madmen: A Countercultural Cross-Section, containing a number of lesser-found items from the rock world.

The auction is set to go live on March 7 at 12am GMT, though is currently accepting absentee bids.

The listing featuring the late Nirvana frontman's locks has a current bid of $325.00, though is expected to sell for $600.00 - $800.00.

Cobain's hair was collected by his barber, Tessa Osbourne during a haircut on the Bleach tour on October 29, 1989.

Following the frontman's death, the hair was gifted to Cobain's close friend, Nicole DePolo.

Nicole previously auctioned off six other strands of Cobain's hair for $14,145 (£10,005) in 2021.

Also up for sale is an original piece by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening in collaboration with fellow cartoonist Gary Panter, a signed CD of the album Satan Takes a Holiday by Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey, a billiards table previously owned by late influential music engineer Steve Albini and a pair of GG Allin's underwear.

The latter item is in used condition and features his signature signed in blood on the groin area, as well as the inscription "suck my ass it smells". The current bid stands at $400.00, though is estimated to sell for $800.00 - $1,200.00.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the MTV Unplugged series, which includes Nirvana’s legendary 1993 acoustic concert, is scheduled to hit streaming services for the first time on Paramount+.

To view more items from the auction, head over to Potter & Potter Auctions.

