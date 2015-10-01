Kula Shaker announce tour and tease 5th album

Kula Shaker have announced a 2016 tour and released a teaser for an upcoming album.

The English group’s fifth album – the follow-up to 2010’s Pilgrims Progress – is expected soon, although no official title or release date has been confirmed. A teaser clip can be viewed below.

Crispian Mills and co will hit the road in February, starting with shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London before dates across Europe. They say: “The time has come. Kula Shaker have finally emerged from the silence and mark their return with live dates throughout the UK and beyond.”

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale tomorrow (October 2) at 9am.

KULA SHAKER LIVE 2016

Feb 15: Glasgow Oran More, UK

Feb 16: Manchester Ritz, UK

Feb 17: London Roundhouse, UK

Feb 18: Brussels AB Club, Belgium

Feb 20: Paris Gonzai, France

Feb 21: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Feb 22: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany

Feb 23: Munich Freiheiz, Germany

Feb 25: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 26: Rome Orion Club, Italy

Mar 03: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

Mar 04: St Petersburg Glavclub, Russia