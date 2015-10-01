Kula Shaker announce tour and tease 5th album

Kula Shaker have announced a 2016 tour and released a teaser for an upcoming album.
The English group’s fifth album – the follow-up to 2010’s Pilgrims Progress – is expected soon, although no official title or release date has been confirmed. A teaser clip can be viewed below.
Crispian Mills and co will hit the road in February, starting with shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London before dates across Europe. They say: “The time has come. Kula Shaker have finally emerged from the silence and mark their return with live dates throughout the UK and beyond.”
Tickets for the UK dates go on sale tomorrow (October 2) at 9am.
KULA SHAKER LIVE 2016
Feb 15: Glasgow Oran More, UK
Feb 16: Manchester Ritz, UK
Feb 17: London Roundhouse, UK
Feb 18: Brussels AB Club, Belgium
Feb 20: Paris Gonzai, France
Feb 21: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
Feb 22: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany
Feb 23: Munich Freiheiz, Germany
Feb 25: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Feb 26: Rome Orion Club, Italy
Mar 03: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia
Mar 04: St Petersburg Glavclub, Russia