Kris Barras Band mix martial arts with blues rock in Lovers Or Losers video

The Kris Barras Band have released a video for Lovers Or Losers, taken from their new album The Divine And Dirty. The album is out this Friday.
“Lovers Or Losers is one of my favourite tracks off the new album,” says Barras. “It’s one of the last songs that I wrote and for me it’s one of the songs that captures the dirty side of the album, with the slide riffs and the southern rock sound. We had great fun shooting the video. The fight scenes were actually filmed with one my training partners from the gym! It was also really fun to do all of the fighting stuff in a more choreographed way than what I’m normally used to!”
Barras is a former Mixed Martial Artist who spent a decade fighting professionally everywhere from Thailand to Las Vegas before choosing to concentrate on his guitar. In 2017, Music Radar selected him as one of the 17 Best Blues Guitarists In The World.
“Fighting was an adrenaline thing,” he says. “I got a massive buzz doing it – it was incredible. You’re under incredible amounts of pressure. You put a foot wrong, you don’t just lose, you can lose your teeth. But I thrive on pressure, whether that’s fighting or music.”
“Thailand was brutal,” he continues. “You get up at six in the morning, run 8 or 10 kilometres, then you’d do a few hours or bag work and pad work, then circuit training. That’s all before you eat breakfast. Vegas was different, still hard work but more glamorous. You’re fighting guys who were training since they were six years old. But then at night you’d go to pool parties and hang out with Rampage Jackson, who played Mr. T in the A Team movie, [former porn star] Jenna Jameson and some of the biggest UFC stars.”
Barras also revels that his and his late father’s hero was Gary Moore, and adds: “He was my dad’s favourite and that fed down to me. He was the best guitarist in the world, and my first introduction to the blues. Everything else came after him.”
The Kris Barras Band will head out on tour in support of The Divine And Dirty throughout March and April and will also play a set at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair. Full details below.
The Divine And Dirty is released on March 23.
The Kris Barras Band The Divine And Dirty tracklist
- Kick Me Down
- Hail Mary
- I Don’t Owe Nobody Nothing
- Propane
- Wrong Place, Wrong Time
- Lovers Or Loser
- She’s More Than Enough
- Stitch Me Up
- Hold On For Tomorrow
- Blood On Your Hands
- Watching Over Me
Tour Dates
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:00PM
|THE WHARF
|Tavistock, United Kingdom
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:30PM
|The Palladium Club
|Bideford, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Comrades Club
|Caterham, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|UKP Leisure Club
|Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
|Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:45PM
|The Iron Road
|Evesham, United Kingdom
|Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Yardbirds Club
|Grimsby, United Kingdom
|Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Aatma
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Bullingdon
|Oxford, United Kingdom
|Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:30AM
|Face Bar
|Reading, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Warehouse
|Harrogate, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Supporter's Club
|West Hartlepool, United Kingdom
|Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Fuel Rock Club
|Cardiff, United Kingdom
|Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Regent Theatre
|Ipswich, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Musician
|Leicester, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|De La Warr Pavillion
|Bexhill-On-Sea, United Kingdom
|Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Royal Concert Hall
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|New Theatre
|Oxford, United Kingdom
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Leas Hall
|Folkestone, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|St David Hall
|Cardiff, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Corn Exchange
|Cambridge, United Kingdom
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Opera House
|Blackpool, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|City Hall
|Hull, United Kingdom
|Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hexagon
|Reading, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Guild Hall
|Portsmouth, United Kingdom
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 9:00PM
|The Abertillery Blues Rock Festival
|Abertillery, United Kingdom
|Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|LoveRocks Festival
|Ferndown, United Kingdom
|Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Marsh Blues Club
|Huddersfield, United Kingdom
|Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 2:00PM
|Ramblin Man Fair
|Maidstone, United Kingdom
|Friday, July 6, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Linton Festival
|Ross-On-Wye, United Kingdom
|Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Upton
|Worcester, United Kingdom