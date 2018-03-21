Kris Barras Band mix martial arts with blues rock in Lovers Or Losers video

The Kris Barras Band have released a video for Lovers Or Losers, taken from their new album The Divine And Dirty. The album is out this Friday.

“Lovers Or Losers is one of my favourite tracks off the new album,” says Barras. “It’s one of the last songs that I wrote and for me it’s one of the songs that captures the dirty side of the album, with the slide riffs and the southern rock sound. We had great fun shooting the video. The fight scenes were actually filmed with one my training partners from the gym! It was also really fun to do all of the fighting stuff in a more choreographed way than what I’m normally used to!”

Barras is a former Mixed Martial Artist who spent a decade fighting professionally everywhere from Thailand to Las Vegas before choosing to concentrate on his guitar. In 2017, Music Radar selected him as one of the 17 Best Blues Guitarists In The World.

“Fighting was an adrenaline thing,” he says. “I got a massive buzz doing it – it was incredible. You’re under incredible amounts of pressure. You put a foot wrong, you don’t just lose, you can lose your teeth. But I thrive on pressure, whether that’s fighting or music.”

“Thailand was brutal,” he continues. “You get up at six in the morning, run 8 or 10 kilometres, then you’d do a few hours or bag work and pad work, then circuit training. That’s all before you eat breakfast. Vegas was different, still hard work but more glamorous. You’re fighting guys who were training since they were six years old. But then at night you’d go to pool parties and hang out with Rampage Jackson, who played Mr. T in the A Team movie, [former porn star] Jenna Jameson and some of the biggest UFC stars.”

Barras also revels that his and his late father’s hero was Gary Moore, and adds: “He was my dad’s favourite and that fed down to me. He was the best guitarist in the world, and my first introduction to the blues. Everything else came after him.”

The Kris Barras Band will head out on tour in support of The Divine And Dirty throughout March and April and will also play a set at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair. Full details below.

The Divine And Dirty is released on March 23.

The Kris Barras Band The Divine And Dirty tracklist

Kick Me Down Hail Mary I Don’t Owe Nobody Nothing Propane Wrong Place, Wrong Time Lovers Or Loser She’s More Than Enough Stitch Me Up Hold On For Tomorrow Blood On Your Hands Watching Over Me

Tour Dates

Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:00PM THE WHARF Tavistock, United Kingdom Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:30PM The Palladium Club Bideford, United Kingdom Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PM The Comrades Club Caterham, United Kingdom Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PM UKP Leisure Club Sittingbourne, United Kingdom Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:45PM The Iron Road Evesham, United Kingdom Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Yardbirds Club Grimsby, United Kingdom Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:30PM Aatma Manchester, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PM The Bullingdon Oxford, United Kingdom Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:30AM Face Bar Reading, United Kingdom Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM The Warehouse Harrogate, United Kingdom Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM The Supporter's Club West Hartlepool, United Kingdom Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PM Fuel Rock Club Cardiff, United Kingdom Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Regent Theatre Ipswich, United Kingdom Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:30PM The Musician Leicester, United Kingdom Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM De La Warr Pavillion Bexhill-On-Sea, United Kingdom Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM New Theatre Oxford, United Kingdom Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Leas Hall Folkestone, United Kingdom Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM St David Hall Cardiff, United Kingdom Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Corn Exchange Cambridge, United Kingdom Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Opera House Blackpool, United Kingdom Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM City Hall Hull, United Kingdom Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Hexagon Reading, United Kingdom Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Guild Hall Portsmouth, United Kingdom Friday, May 18, 2018 at 9:00PM The Abertillery Blues Rock Festival Abertillery, United Kingdom Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:00PM LoveRocks Festival Ferndown, United Kingdom Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:30PM Marsh Blues Club Huddersfield, United Kingdom Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 2:00PM Ramblin Man Fair Maidstone, United Kingdom Friday, July 6, 2018 at 6:30PM Linton Festival Ross-On-Wye, United Kingdom Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 8:30PM Upton Worcester, United Kingdom

Kris Barras Band – Kris Barras Band