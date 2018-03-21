Trending

Kris Barras Band mix martial arts with blues rock in Lovers Or Losers video

Leaving behind a life or professional fighting and hanging around with porn stars, Kris Barras is about to release his second album, The Divine And The Dirty

(Image: © Andrew Knowles)

The Kris Barras Band have released a video for Lovers Or Losers, taken from their new album The Divine And Dirty. The album is out this Friday.

Lovers Or Losers is one of my favourite tracks off the new album,” says Barras. “It’s one of the last songs that I wrote and for me it’s one of the songs that captures the dirty side of the album, with the slide riffs and the southern rock sound. We had great fun shooting the video. The fight scenes were actually filmed with one my training partners from the gym! It was also really fun to do all of the fighting stuff in a more choreographed way than what I’m normally used to!”

Barras is a former Mixed Martial Artist who spent a decade fighting professionally everywhere from Thailand to Las Vegas before choosing to concentrate on his guitar. In 2017, Music Radar selected him as one of the 17 Best Blues Guitarists In The World.

“Fighting was an adrenaline thing,” he says. “I got a massive buzz doing it – it was incredible. You’re under incredible amounts of pressure. You put a foot wrong, you don’t just lose, you can lose your teeth. But I thrive on pressure, whether that’s fighting or music.”

“Thailand was brutal,” he continues. “You get up at six in the morning, run 8 or 10 kilometres, then you’d do a few hours or bag work and pad work, then circuit training. That’s all before you eat breakfast. Vegas was different, still hard work but more glamorous. You’re fighting guys who were training since they were six years old. But then at night you’d go to pool parties and hang out with Rampage Jackson, who played Mr. T in the A Team movie, [former porn star] Jenna Jameson and some of the biggest UFC stars.”

Barras also revels that his and his late father’s hero was Gary Moore, and adds: “He was my dad’s favourite and that fed down to me. He was the best guitarist in the world, and my first introduction to the blues. Everything else came after him.”

The Kris Barras Band will head out on tour in support of The Divine And Dirty throughout March and April and will also play a set at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair. Full details below.

The Divine And Dirty is released on March 23.

The Kris Barras Band The Divine And Dirty tracklist

  1. Kick Me Down
  2. Hail Mary
  3. I Don’t Owe Nobody Nothing
  4. Propane
  5. Wrong Place, Wrong Time
  6. Lovers Or Loser
  7. She’s More Than Enough
  8. Stitch Me Up
  9. Hold On For Tomorrow
  10. Blood On Your Hands
  11. Watching Over Me

Tour Dates

Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:00PMTHE WHARFTavistock, United Kingdom
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:30PMThe Palladium ClubBideford, United Kingdom
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Comrades ClubCaterham, United Kingdom
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PMUKP Leisure ClubSittingbourne, United Kingdom
Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:45PMThe Iron RoadEvesham, United Kingdom
Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PMYardbirds ClubGrimsby, United Kingdom
Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:30PMAatmaManchester, United Kingdom
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PMThe BullingdonOxford, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:30AMFace BarReading, United Kingdom
Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PMThe WarehouseHarrogate, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Supporter's ClubWest Hartlepool, United Kingdom
Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PMFuel Rock ClubCardiff, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PMRegent TheatreIpswich, United Kingdom
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:30PMThe MusicianLeicester, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PMDe La Warr PavillionBexhill-On-Sea, United Kingdom
Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PMRoyal Concert HallNottingham, United Kingdom
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PMNew TheatreOxford, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMLeas HallFolkestone, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PMSt David HallCardiff, United Kingdom
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PMCorn ExchangeCambridge, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PMOpera HouseBlackpool, United Kingdom
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PMCity HallHull, United Kingdom
Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PMHexagonReading, United Kingdom
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMGuild HallPortsmouth, United Kingdom
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 9:00PMThe Abertillery Blues Rock FestivalAbertillery, United Kingdom
Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:00PMLoveRocks FestivalFerndown, United Kingdom
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:30PMMarsh Blues ClubHuddersfield, United Kingdom
Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 2:00PMRamblin Man FairMaidstone, United Kingdom
Friday, July 6, 2018 at 6:30PMLinton FestivalRoss-On-Wye, United Kingdom
Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 8:30PMUptonWorcester, United Kingdom

