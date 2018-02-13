Kris Barras Band release Propane: blues with a 'driving groove'

The Kris Barras Band have released a stream of Propane, taken from upcoming album The Divine And Dirty, the follow-up to their 2016 album Lucky 13. Fronted by former cage fighter Barras, voted one of the 17 Best Blues Guitarists In The World Right Now by Music Radar, the song is something of a departure for the band.

“Propane is quite different to the other songs on the album and anything I’ve written before,” says Barras. “It’s got a driving groove behind it but it’s a bit softer than the other tracks. The song is about using people’s negativity towards you as fuel to fire you up on whatever journey you might be on. It’s about taking what the doubters say and using it to drive you on to succeed. The guitar solo on this track is one of my favourites of the album.”

The Divine And Dirty was produced by Josiah J Manning at Momentum Studios, Plymouth, and is Barras’s second album since retiring from Mixed Martial Arts in 2014.

“People used to think I was crazy to be fighting in cages, risking damage to my hands,” he says. “Truth is though, I always enjoyed it and found that the fighting world offered me more opportunities than the music industry. I got to fight in front of 8000 people in Asia, I would’ve much rather have played to them instead of getting punched in the face.”

“Gary Moore was my first hero,” he continues. “He was my dad’s favourite and that fed down to me. He was the best guitarist in the world, and my first introduction to the blues. Everything else came after him.”

The Kris Barras band will be on tour throughout The UK in March and April, and will play the Ramblin’ Man Festival in July (full dates below).

The Divine And Dirty is released on March 23, and is available to pre-order now.

Kris Barras Band UK Tour Dates

Payin' Dues: Kris Barras Band