Beth Hart launches emotional live version of No Place Like Home

Beth Hart has released a live performance video No Place Like Home. It’s taken from her upcoming live album and DVD release Live From New York: Front And Center, which is released on April 13. The album was recorded at the Iridium Jazz Club in New York.
“No Place Like Home is my favourite track on the album Fire On The Floor,” says Hart. “When I was little all I wanted to do was go on the road and make music and try to feel like maybe I could become something or somebody. But then I get to place in my life where I’m on the road all the time and all I want to do is go home! I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t. I’m very happy this song made the onto the Front And Center live CD/DVD.”
Live From New York: Front And Center comes 13 year’s after the release of Hart’s last live album, Live At Paradiso, and features 22 tracks. It’ll be released as a 2-disc DVD/CD set, mixed in 5.1 stereo, with bonus material that includes an interview with Hart. The audio recording of the performance will also be available as a digital release.
Hart will arrive in Europe in April (full dates below). In January, she released the Black Coffee album with Joe Bonamassa.
Beth Hart Live From New York - Front And Center tracklist
CD
- Let’s Get Together
- Baddest Blues
- Jazz Man
- Delicious Surprise
- Broken And Ugly
- St. Teresa
- Isolation
- Tell Her You Belong To Me
- Fat Man
- Love Gangster
- Leave The Light On
- As Long As I Have A Song
DVD
- Let’s Get Together
- Baddest Blues
- Jazz Man
- Delicious Surprise
- St. Teresa
- Tell Her You Belong To Me
- Fat Man
- Leave The Light On
- Can’t Let Go
- As Long As I Have A Song
Tour Dates
|Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tampa Bay Blues Festival
|St Petersburg, United States
|Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Vicar Street
|Dublin, Ireland
|Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Regent Theater
|Ipswich, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|De La Warr Pavilion
|Bexhill On Sea, United Kingdom
|Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Royal Concert Hall
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|New Theater
|Oxford, United Kingdom
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Leas Hall
|Folkestone, United Kingdom
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|St David Hall
|Cardiff, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Corn Exchange
|Cambridge, United Kingdom
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Opera House
|Blackpool, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|City Hall
|Hull, United Kingdom
|Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hexagon
|Reading, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Guild Hall
|Portsmouth, United Kingdom
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Royal Albert Hall
|London, United Kingdom
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cheltenham Jazz Festival
|Cheltenham, United Kingdom
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ruhr Congress
|Bochum, Germany
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ziggo Dome
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Palais Des Congres
|Paris, France
|Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Doheny Blues Festival - Sea Terrace Park
|Dana Point, United States
|Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Montreal Jazz FEST
|Montreal, Canada
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, Canada
|Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bluesfest Windsor
|Windsor, Canada
|Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Palace Theatre
|Greensburg, United States
|Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Capitol Theatre
|Port Chester, United States
|Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach, United States
|Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, United States
|Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Palace Theatre
|Albany, United States
|Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Space at Westbury
|Westbury, United States
|Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Paramount Theater
|Asbury Park, United States
|Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
|Wilkes-Barre, United States
|Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
|Virginia Beach, United States
|Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Symphony Hall - Woodruff Art Center
|Atlanta, United States
|Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Broward Center for the Performing Arts
|Fort Lauderdale, United States
|Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|PALAIS DE LA MUSIQUE ET DES CONGRES
|Strasbourg, France
|Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|THEATRE SEBASTOPOL
|Lille, France
|Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Theatre Alexandre Dumas
|St Germain En Laye, France
|Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|LE VINCI
|Tours, France
|Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|CITE DES CONGRES
|Nantes, France
|Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Theatre Femina
|Bordeaux, France
|Friday, November 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|La Bourse du Travail
|Lyon, France
|Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Le Silo
|Marseille, France
|Monday, November 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Milano Teatro Dell'Arcimboldi
|Milan, Italy
|Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Forum Karlin
|Prague, Czech Republic