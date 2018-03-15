Trending

Beth Hart launches emotional live version of No Place Like Home

Premiere: Beth Hart has released an intimate version of No Place Like Home, taken from the upcoming live release Live From New York: Front And Center

(Image: © Jim Belmont)

Beth Hart has released a live performance video No Place Like Home. It’s taken from her upcoming live album and DVD release Live From New York: Front And Center, which is released on April 13. The album was recorded at the Iridium Jazz Club in New York.

No Place Like Home is my favourite track on the album Fire On The Floor,” says Hart. “When I was little all I wanted to do was go on the road and make music and try to feel like maybe I could become something or somebody. But then I get to place in my life where I’m on the road all the time and all I want to do is go home! I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t. I’m very happy this song made the onto the Front And Center live CD/DVD.”

Live From New York: Front And Center comes 13 year’s after the release of Hart’s last live album, Live At Paradiso, and features 22 tracks. It’ll be released as a 2-disc DVD/CD set, mixed in 5.1 stereo, with bonus material that includes an interview with Hart. The audio recording of the performance will also be available as a digital release.

Hart will arrive in Europe in April (full dates below). In January, she released the Black Coffee album with Joe Bonamassa.

Beth Hart Live From New York - Front And Center tracklist

CD

  1. Let’s Get Together
  2. Baddest Blues
  3. Jazz Man
  4. Delicious Surprise
  5. Broken And Ugly
  6. St. Teresa
  7. Isolation
  8. Tell Her You Belong To Me
  9. Fat Man
  10. Love Gangster
  11. Leave The Light On
  12. As Long As I Have A Song

DVD

  1. Let’s Get Together
  2. Baddest Blues
  3. Jazz Man
  4. Delicious Surprise
  5. St. Teresa
  6. Tell Her You Belong To Me
  7. Fat Man
  8. Leave The Light On
  9. Can’t Let Go
  10. As Long As I Have A Song

Tour Dates

Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PMTampa Bay Blues FestivalSt Petersburg, United States
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PMVicar StreetDublin, Ireland
Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PMRegent TheaterIpswich, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PMDe La Warr PavilionBexhill On Sea, United Kingdom
Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PMRoyal Concert HallNottingham, United Kingdom
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PMNew TheaterOxford, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMLeas HallFolkestone, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PMSt David HallCardiff, United Kingdom
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PMCorn ExchangeCambridge, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PMOpera HouseBlackpool, United Kingdom
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PMCity HallHull, United Kingdom
Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PMHexagonReading, United Kingdom
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMGuild HallPortsmouth, United Kingdom
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PMRoyal Albert HallLondon, United Kingdom
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMCheltenham Jazz FestivalCheltenham, United Kingdom
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PMRuhr CongressBochum, Germany
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMZiggo DomeAmsterdam, Netherlands
Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:00PMPalais Des CongresParis, France
Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 6:00PMDoheny Blues Festival - Sea Terrace ParkDana Point, United States
Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 8:00PMMontreal Jazz FESTMontreal, Canada
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 8:00PMDanforth Music HallToronto, Canada
Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PMBluesfest WindsorWindsor, Canada
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 8:00PMPalace TheatreGreensburg, United States
Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PMCapitol TheatrePort Chester, United States
Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 7:00PMHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton Beach, United States
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 7:00PMCollege Street Music HallNew Haven, United States
Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Palace TheatreAlbany, United States
Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Space at WestburyWestbury, United States
Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 7:00PMParamount TheaterAsbury Park, United States
Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PMThe F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing ArtsWilkes-Barre, United States
Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:00PMSandler Center for the Performing ArtsVirginia Beach, United States
Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:00PMSymphony Hall - Woodruff Art CenterAtlanta, United States
Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PMBroward Center for the Performing ArtsFort Lauderdale, United States
Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PMPALAIS DE LA MUSIQUE ET DES CONGRESStrasbourg, France
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PMTHEATRE SEBASTOPOLLille, France
Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PMTheatre Alexandre DumasSt Germain En Laye, France
Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PMLE VINCITours, France
Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00PMCITE DES CONGRESNantes, France
Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 7:00PMTheatre FeminaBordeaux, France
Friday, November 23, 2018 at 7:00PMLa Bourse du TravailLyon, France
Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:00PMLe SiloMarseille, France
Monday, November 26, 2018 at 7:00PMMilano Teatro Dell'ArcimboldiMilan, Italy
Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 8:00PMForum KarlinPrague, Czech Republic

