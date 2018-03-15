Beth Hart launches emotional live version of No Place Like Home

Beth Hart has released a live performance video No Place Like Home. It’s taken from her upcoming live album and DVD release Live From New York: Front And Center, which is released on April 13. The album was recorded at the Iridium Jazz Club in New York.

“No Place Like Home is my favourite track on the album Fire On The Floor,” says Hart. “When I was little all I wanted to do was go on the road and make music and try to feel like maybe I could become something or somebody. But then I get to place in my life where I’m on the road all the time and all I want to do is go home! I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t. I’m very happy this song made the onto the Front And Center live CD/DVD.”

Live From New York: Front And Center comes 13 year’s after the release of Hart’s last live album, Live At Paradiso, and features 22 tracks. It’ll be released as a 2-disc DVD/CD set, mixed in 5.1 stereo, with bonus material that includes an interview with Hart. The audio recording of the performance will also be available as a digital release.

Hart will arrive in Europe in April (full dates below). In January, she released the Black Coffee album with Joe Bonamassa.

Beth Hart Live From New York - Front And Center tracklist

CD

Let’s Get Together Baddest Blues Jazz Man Delicious Surprise Broken And Ugly St. Teresa Isolation Tell Her You Belong To Me Fat Man Love Gangster Leave The Light On As Long As I Have A Song

DVD

Let’s Get Together Baddest Blues Jazz Man Delicious Surprise St. Teresa Tell Her You Belong To Me Fat Man Leave The Light On Can’t Let Go As Long As I Have A Song

Tour Dates

Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Tampa Bay Blues Festival St Petersburg, United States Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Regent Theater Ipswich, United Kingdom Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:00PM De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill On Sea, United Kingdom Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM New Theater Oxford, United Kingdom Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Leas Hall Folkestone, United Kingdom Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM St David Hall Cardiff, United Kingdom Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Corn Exchange Cambridge, United Kingdom Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Opera House Blackpool, United Kingdom Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM City Hall Hull, United Kingdom Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Hexagon Reading, United Kingdom Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Guild Hall Portsmouth, United Kingdom Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Royal Albert Hall London, United Kingdom Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Cheltenham Jazz Festival Cheltenham, United Kingdom Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PM Ruhr Congress Bochum, Germany Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:00PM Palais Des Congres Paris, France Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 6:00PM Doheny Blues Festival - Sea Terrace Park Dana Point, United States Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 8:00PM Montreal Jazz FEST Montreal, Canada Friday, July 13, 2018 at 8:00PM Danforth Music Hall Toronto, Canada Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Bluesfest Windsor Windsor, Canada Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 8:00PM Palace Theatre Greensburg, United States Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Capitol Theatre Port Chester, United States Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach, United States Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 7:00PM College Street Music Hall New Haven, United States Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM The Palace Theatre Albany, United States Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM The Space at Westbury Westbury, United States Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Paramount Theater Asbury Park, United States Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, United States Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Virginia Beach, United States Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Symphony Hall - Woodruff Art Center Atlanta, United States Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, United States Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM PALAIS DE LA MUSIQUE ET DES CONGRES Strasbourg, France Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PM THEATRE SEBASTOPOL Lille, France Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Theatre Alexandre Dumas St Germain En Laye, France Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM LE VINCI Tours, France Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00PM CITE DES CONGRES Nantes, France Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Theatre Femina Bordeaux, France Friday, November 23, 2018 at 7:00PM La Bourse du Travail Lyon, France Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Le Silo Marseille, France Monday, November 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Milano Teatro Dell'Arcimboldi Milan, Italy Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 8:00PM Forum Karlin Prague, Czech Republic

