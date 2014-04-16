Kreator, Arch Enemy for UK tour

Kreator have confirmed a European tour at the end of the year with support from Arch Enemy, Sodom and Vader.

It includes a run of UK shows in December, although they’ll only feature the headline band and Arch Enemy.

Kreator frontman Mille Petrozza says: “In 2013 we were mainly playing for our fans overseas – we want to change that now.

“In time for the reissues of Endless Pain, Pleasure To Kill and Extreme Aggression in all kinds of formats, we’ll end the Phantom Antichrist tour cycle in Europe.

“This will be your last chance to see Kreator live in clubs for quite a while, because we’ll be busy working on a new album in 2015.”

Petrozza vows fans will be impressed by a “new multimedia stage show” and the setlist will include a “bunch of surprises.”

Arch Enemy will be showcasing latest album War Eternal, recorded with new vocalist Alisse White-Gluz, who was hired after Angela Gossow decided to concentrate on her management career.

Dec 16: Leamington Spa Assembly

Dec 17: Bristol Academy

Dec 18: LondonForum

Dec 20: Dublin Academy

Dec 21: Glasgow QMU

Dec 22: Newcastle Academy