Kravitz to guest on Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lenny Kravitz will join Katy Perry as one of the guest performers during the global broadcast of her Super Bowl 49 Halftime Show on February 1.

Perry revealed the news with just three weeks left until the US National Football League’s championship event takes place at the University Of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Perry says: “My first special guest is going to an incredible rock and roll icon, a guitar god. I’m going to have Lenny Kravitz on the show. He’s got so much style and a certain je ne sais quoi.

“He’s the coolest. He’s the King Of Cool. He’s going to make me so much more cooler that day.”

Asked what song Kravitz will play with her during the broadcast, the pop singer adds: “We are in the process of working it out.”

Kravitz performed at Wembley Arena last month as part of his Strut world tour; he was joined by guests Rival Sons for his lone UK date.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler will headline Rolling Stone magazine’s annual Super Bowl party the night before the big game.

The 2014 edition of the Super Bowl currently stands as America’s most-watched single television broadcast with 111.5 million viewers.

Traditionally the most-watched musical event of the year, the 2014 Super Bowl Halftime Show peaked at 115.3 million US viewers and sparked controversy when the Red Hot Chili Peppers mimed their guest spot with headliner Bruno Mars – which even drew a reaction from Guns N’ Roses leader Axl Rose.

Flea explained that while the bass, drums, and guitar were pre-recorded and their vocals were live during the show, the NFL sets the rules so as not to risk sound issues during the performance.